Manchester United's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly blocks a move for Robert Lewandowski, who only has a contract at Barcelona until next summer.

Manchester United's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly blocked a move for Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international's contract at Barcelona is due to expire next June, and Man United are among the clubs to be linked with the 37-year-old, with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim said to be a huge admirer.

The 20-time English champions spent big on Benjamin Sesko over the summer, and the 22-year-old has scored twice for the Red Devils this term, but he is still finding his feet in a red shirt.

Man United are likely to be in the market for another forward next year, though, with Joshua Zirkzee set to move on, while Rasmus Hojlund's loan move to Napoli will become a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.

According to The Mirror, Amorim has expressed an interest in signing Lewandowski to help Sesko, but Ratcliffe has stepped in to block a potential move for the experienced striker.

Ratcliffe 'blocks' Man United move for Lewandowski

The report claims that Ratcliffe is keen to avoid 'mistakes of the past', where Man United have paid astronomical wages to players entering the final stages of their careers.

Edinson Cavani, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Cristiano Ronaldo are previous examples, while Casemiro has been collecting over £300,000 a week since his move to Old Trafford at the age of 30 in 2022.

Lewandowski is believed to be on in excess of £500,000 a week at Barcelona, and he would be looking for a similar salary at his next club, especially considering that a transfer fee will not have to be paid.

Ratcliffe is therefore allegedly not willing to sanction a move for Lewandowski, who has had injury problems in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

The striker is currently on the sidelines with a muscular issue, and Barcelona felt his absence in El Clasico on Sunday, with Hansi Flick's team suffering a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Would Lewandowski be a good signing for Man United?

Lewandowski has been one of the outstanding centre-forwards in world football for over a decade, scoring 103 goals in 187 matches for Borussia Dortmund and then 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern Munich.

For Barcelona, the striker has 105 goals in 156 appearances, including four in nine outings this term, and he could have at least one more season left in him at a top European club.

Lewandowski could have a huge influence on Sesko at Old Trafford, and it is not difficult to understand why Amorim is keen, but a move would only be attractive to Ratcliffe if the player was prepared to accept a much smaller weekly wage, and it is difficult to imagine that being an option considering the money on offer in Saudi Arabia.