Man Utd transfer news: Major Sekou Kone update with teenage star spending time away from Red Devils

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 08:01 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 08:03

Manchester United midfielder Sekou Kone is currently training with Swiss outfit Lausanne Sport ahead of a potential loan move to the club during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old's season has been disrupted by a serious facial injury that he suffered while representing Man United Under-21s during a National League Cup fixture against Tamworth in August, with the teenager fracturing his eye socket.

The 2024 arrival from Guidars FC has recently been back on the field, but he was overlooked for a spot in the first-team squad during Man United's recent midfield injury crisis, with Jack Fletcher and Tyler Fletcher instead included.

There has been speculation surrounding a potential loan move for Kone, and there is a strong chance that the midfielder could make a switch to INEOS-owned Lausanne Sport.

Kone is currently training with the Swiss side and has also represented them in a friendly.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United's Kone training with Lausanne Sport ahead of potential loan switch

Man United currently have Enzo Kana-Biyik on loan at Lausanne Sport, with the 18-year-old heading to Switzerland after arriving at Old Trafford from Le Havre.

"Yes, he’s (Sekou Kone) been with us for a few days, we know he’s a good player and we’ve been watching him closely. He’ll play with us on Thursday against Xamax or Nyon," Lausanne Sport manager Peter Zeidler told reporters.

“I don’t really like that term (trial); it doesn’t reflect reality. He’s with us, we can observe him closely, and we’ll make a decision, just like we did last summer with Enzo Kana-Biyik, a very good young player who improved a lot in just a few months with us despite his early-season injury, and who also belongs to Manchester United.

“We saw his quality, particularly with his assist against Fiorentina. We have good experience with Enzo, so why not with Sekou Kone?

"But to say today whether he’ll come, I don’t know. It depends on several factors; we’ll decide between January 15th and February 15th, as with all players.”

Does Kone have a future at Man United?

Kone was involved in Man United's post-season fixtures against ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong, China and also featured in their pre-season squad ahead of the current campaign.

Former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim was said to be a huge fan of Kone, who made 13 appearances for the Red Devils at Under-21s level last term, in addition to playing once for the Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Man United are hopeful that the teenager will be a future star for the club, and a loan move could be incredibly valuable at this stage of his career.