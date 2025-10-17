Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could reportedly leave Camp Nou in January, with his spot as number one at Camp Nou in serious doubt.

The 33-year-old is yet to play for the Catalan giants this term, having undergone a back operation in July, but he is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Ter Stegen was allegedly informed by Barcelona over the summer that he was no longer the first-choice stopper at the club, with Joan Garcia being signed from Espanyol as the new number one.

Garcia had been impressing for the La Liga champions before picking up a knee injury which will sideline him for another month or so, with Wojciech Szczesny therefore currently enjoying a run in the side.

Ter Stegen has been with Barcelona since 2014, featuring on 422 occasions for the Catalan giants, but he runs the risk of spending the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on the bench if he does not leave in January.

Barcelona's Ter Stegen 'considering' January exit

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, a final decision on his future has not yet been made, but the German could seek a move in January, as he needs regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta are also expected to be involved in any final decision that is made.

"Marc-Andre ter Stegen has not yet made a decision on whether he will stay at FC Barcelona over the winter or move elsewhere," Plettenberg posted on X.

"A transfer is no longer ruled out, despite other reports. A final decision is still pending. If he stays, he risks ending up on the bench under Flick/Deco/Laporta. However, he needs to be playing if he wants to go to the World Cup. His contract runs until 2028. Still a top-class keeper."

Could Man United move for Ter Stegen in January?

Man United signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, and the Belgian made his debut for the Red Devils in their 2-0 win over Sunderland before the October international break.

Altay Bayindir has been the number one for much of this season, but the Turkey international could leave next year, with Man United said to be looking to sign an experienced goalkeeper to help Lammens.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Ter Stegen could be a very interesting option for the Red Devils considering his apparent availability.

The German remains one of the top goalkeepers in world football, and learning from a player of his ability could be perfect for Lammens, who is viewed as Man United's long-term number one.