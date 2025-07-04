Man City: Newcastle set a price tag on Tino Livramento

With Manchester City's Club World Cup campaign now over, Pep Guardiola's side are expected to step up their transfer activity in the coming weeks.

The Premier League's third-placed side had already secured deals for Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders before the tournament, but Guardiola's squad still requires further reinforcements, especially with several high-profile departures on the cards.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones could all leave the Etihad this summer. Kyle Walker closes in on a shock £5m move to Burnley, with City particularly keen to strengthen at right-back.

For several weeks, Guardiola's top target for that position has been Tino Livramento. However, Newcastle United have made it clear they are reluctant to sell the 22-year-old defender.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies have placed a £80m price tag on Livramento.

Livramento's asking price seen as excessive

The fee being demanded for the England international is significantly higher than his estimated market value. According to Transfermarkt, Livramento is currently valued at £34m following an impressive season with Newcastle.

The right-back, who made 45 appearances and registered one assist last term, is under contract at St James' Park until June 2028 and will feature in the Champions League with Newcastle in the upcoming campaign.

Livramento joined the Magpies from Southampton in August 2023.

Can City afford a big-money bid for Livramento?

Despite City's interest, a deal for Livramento appears unlikely at this stage — both financially and sporting-wise. Guardiola's side have already spent £111m this summer on four players and will likely need to sell before making another major signing.

Jack Grealish is among the players expected to depart. Should City offload several stars, a new offer for Livramento could be submitted, but convincing Newcastle to part ways with the talented defender remains far from certain.