Newly-promoted Burnley are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

The 35-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has been tipped to leave the Citizens since being left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Walker handed in a transfer request at Man City in the January transfer window which led to the experienced right-back joining Serie A giants AC Milan on loan until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The England international made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri, but they decided against taking up their option to make the deal permanent for around €5m (£4.2m).

Walker was recently linked with a potential switch to Everton, but he now appears to be on the verge of joining fellow top-flight club Burnley instead.

Walker on verge of completing permanent Burnley move

According to Sky Sports News, the Clarets have agreed a deal with Man City to sign Walker that could be worth up to £5m.

The report adds that Walker has held discussions over a two-year deal and completed a medical on Friday, with a formal announcement of his arrival at Turf Moor expected soon.

Walker knows Burnley head coach Scott Parker following their time playing together at Tottenham Hotspur between 2011 to 2013.

The defender is set to become Burnley’s fifth signing of the summer after Loum Tchaouna, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Max Weiss, while the loan deals of Marcus Edwards, Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming have already been made permanent in what has been a busy window for the Clarets ahead of their return to the top flight.

It is understood that Walker is one of Man City’s highest earners and removing him from their wage bill would save the club in the region of £10m.

Walker set to end eight-year stay at Man City

Walker joined Man City from Tottenham for £50m in July 2017 and established himself as one of the best right-backs in world football during the prime years of his career at the Etihad.

He played a significant role in Man City's success under Guardiola, making 319 appearances across all competitions and winning 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League during a historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

However, Walker fell out of favour under Guardiola during the first half of last season and was criticised for his inconsistent performances in the defence of a struggling Man City side towards the end of last year.

Once known for his blistering pace and athleticism, Walker appears to have lost some of his speed and by his own admission was beaten 'fair and square' in a foot race with Fulham's Adama Traore in October.

In Walker's absence, Man City have relied on Rico Lewis and midfielder Matheus Nunes as right-back options, and they are believed to be weighing up the possibility of signing a new right-sided defender this summer, with Newcastle United's Tino Livramento said to be one of their leading targets.

Although he has now entered the latter years of his career, Walker is keen to continue playing at the highest level and will hope to play regularly at Burnley in order to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.