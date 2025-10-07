Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly heading towards a permanent move to Trabzonspor during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly wanted to Trabzonspor on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old is spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at the side in the Turkish Super Lig as they aim to compete at the top of the table.

Onana has played four top-flight matches since making the switch from the Theatre of Dreams in September, keeping two clean sheets.

The Cameroon international struggled massively across two full terms at Old Trafford, being heavily criticised by the Man United fanbase.

Since earning the £47m move from Inter Milan to Manchester in July 2023, Onana has featured on 102 occasions for the out-of-sorts Red Devils.

Man United flop Onana wanted on permanent deal?

According to The Sun, the long-term future of Manchester United flop Onana could be heading towards a solution at the end of this year.

The report claims that Trabzonspor have been left extremely impressed by the performances and leadership qualities of the 29-year-old to date.

So much so, it is understood that the Turkish outfit are already exploring the possibility of signing Onana on a permanent deal next summer.

The shot-stopper's current loan terms at Trabzonspor do not include an obligation or option to buy, so Man United would need to negotiate a deal with the Super Lig side.

Despite having just under three years on his deal at the Theatre of Dreams, it is believed that Onana is now surplus to requirements for the Red Devils.

Change of scenery for Onana

After a whirlwind two years at Manchester United, Onana needed a quick move away from the Theatre of Dreams following heavy criticism.

At Trabzonspor, the 29-year-old has found a place where his leadership abilities are able to shine through, away from the Old Trafford spotlight.

Even if Ruben Amorim is out of the Man United hotseat next summer, it is hard to imagine Onana working his way back into the plans at the Premier League outfit.