Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Fabian Hurzeler claims that Carlos Baleba's struggles this season could be related to Manchester United's interest in him.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Fabian Hurzeler has said that Carlos Baleba's struggles this season could be related to the speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United were heavily linked with the Cameroon international during the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils believed to have been in touch with the Seagulls to discuss a move.

However, fairly quickly, it became apparent that a deal would not be possible in the recent market, with Brighton wanting in excess of £100m for the 21-year-old, who starred during the 2025-26 campaign.

Baleba has had a slow start to the campaign, being left out of the starting side against Bournemouth on September 13, and he was then replaced at the interval of Saturday's game with Tottenham Hotspur.

Hurzeler believes that the speculation surrounding the midfielder's future could have impacted him.

Man United attempted to sign Baleba during the summer transfer window

"For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep down,” Hurzeler told reporters.

“That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him.

“But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him.

“I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not. But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility."

Will Man United return for Baleba in 2026?

Baleba is still believed to be Man United's leading midfield target, with the 20-time English champions expected to make another attempt to sign him during next summer's transfer window.

However, Liverpool and Manchester City are also said to be keen, so there could be a huge battle for the Cameroonian at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Baleba has scored four goals and registered two assists in 83 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, including three goals and one assist in 66 outings in the Premier League.