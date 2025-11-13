Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has been linked with Manchester United, is reportedly unlikely to cost anywhere near £100m this summer.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is reportedly unlikely to cost anywhere near £100m this summer, with Manchester United said to be firmly in the running for his signature.

The England international has been in excellent form for Forest since arriving from Newcastle United in 2024, featuring on 56 occasions for the club, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in the process.

Anderson, as it stands, is in line to be a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup, meanwhile, with Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel a huge admirer of the 23-year-old.

There have been suggestions that Anderson could cost as much as £100m, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, that is not expected to be the case, while a number of factors will determine his asking price.

Forest's potential relegation would allegedly make it easier for Man United to sign the Englishman, while the Red Devils would also strengthen their position by qualifying for the 2025-26 Champions League.

Man United transfer news: Anderson price "nowhere near £100m"

"I think his price will be above £50m but nowhere near £100m under certain circumstances but it's variable," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"So if Forest go down there's provisions to get him a whole lot cheaper, if Forest qualify for European football then it's more difficult and if United quality for Champions League then it's a little easier."

Manchester City and Chelsea are also believed to be admirers of the Englishman, with a transfer battle potentially taking place ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Anderson has scored once and registered one assist in 14 appearances for Forest this season, and he impressed in his side's recent Premier League clash with Man United.

Could Anderson move clubs in January?

A mid-season move for Anderson would be incredibly complicated due to the cost of the deal, so it is highly unlikely that the Englishman will leave Forest during the January transfer window.

Man United are believed to be alert to the winter market, with Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher a target, and a loan switch for the Englishman is not out of the question.

Much will depend on what happens with Kobbie Mainoo, as the Englishman continues to be linked with a move to Napoli, but Man United are planning to keep hold of the academy product.