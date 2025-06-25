Manchester United could reportedly make a move for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 20-time English champions are currently focusing on improving their attack; a deal for Matheus Cunha has already been secured, while the club are making excellent progress when it comes to a £60m swoop for Bryan Mbeumo.

Man United are also looking to sign a new striker, but there could also be a midfield addition, as Christian Eriksen's departure, which will be official at the end of the month, has opened up a spot in that area.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Rios is admired by Man United, with the 25-year-old making a strong impression for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup.

The Colombia international has starred in all three of his side's summer games against Porto, Al Ahly and Inter Miami, and he has helped the Brazilian team secure a spot in the knockout round of the competition.

Man United 'admirers' of Palmeiras midfielder Rios

Jacobs has claimed that Man United have "scouted" the midfielder and could become strong contenders for his signature in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

"I’ve heard a lot of noise about Rios. He’s been absolutely fantastic at the Club World Cup, and we are seeing growing interest as a consequence. I think Rios could [get a big move this summer]," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"What I can tell you is Man United have scouted the player, but scouting doesn’t mean a great deal. Now that Palmeiras are through, we’re gonna have to be very patient with this saga.

"But at this stage, I’m not aware of Man United making any sort of club approach or any move on the player side at the moment. Nottingham Forest are the only Premier League team I know that have actually made contact on the player side. Tottenham are another club to watch, PSG also really like the player too, so Manchester United could be there.

Rios has starred for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup

"But actually, the player side has said if he moves, he doesn’t want to have these conversations now anyway, and that’s the key to succeeding with these kinds of transfers, you have to understand when the player wants to speak to you and when the player wants to focus on his football.

"It’s probably one for mid-July or even early August, which means that time is at least on Man United’s side."

Rios has represented Palmeiras on 135 occasions, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in the process.

Palmeiras will take on fellow Brazilian team Botafogo in the last-16 stage of the Club World Cup on June 28 ahead of a potential quarter-final against Benfica or Chelsea,