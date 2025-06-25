Manchester United are reportedly getting closer to a deal for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, with the Red Devils set to pay in the region of £60m for his signature.

Manchester United are reportedly getting closer to a deal for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer but are seeking another number 10 to boost Ruben Amorim's attack for the 2025-26 campaign.

Mbeumo has allegedly rejected interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in order to give his word to the 20-time English champions.

There were recently claims that Thomas Frank's arrival as Tottenham head coach had placed the North London club in a strong position, but Man United were allegedly never overly concerned.

According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils are edging closer to a full agreement, with discussions over a transfer package worth £60m said to be moving in the right direction.

Man United 'edging closer' to £60m Mbeumo move

The report claims that Man United want to confirm Mbeumo's arrival before they return to pre-season training on July 7.

The Cameroon international would then be in line to make his first appearance for the club against Leeds United on July 19.

Mbeumo is also set to travel to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series, which will see Amorim's side take on West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton before returning to England.

Man United's final pre-season friendly of the summer will be against Fiorentina on August 9 before opening their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Arsenal on August 17.

Mbeumo 'in line' for £250k-a-week pay packet

Mbeumo is allegedly set to pocket in the region of £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, which is five times his current salary.

The forward only has one year left to run on his current contract, so £60m also represents an excellent deal for Brentford.

Mbeumo enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for the Bees, scoring 20 times and registering nine assists in 42 appearances, including 20 goals and eight assists in 38 Premier League outings.

In total, the attacker has 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 appearances for Brentford, including 42 goals and 30 assists in 136 Premier League outings since his arrival from Troyes in 2019.