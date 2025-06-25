Manchester United and Juventus allegedly held further discussions on Wednesday over a potential deal for English attacker Jadon Sancho.

The 25-year-old scored five times and registered 10 assists in 41 appearances on loan at Chelsea last season, but the Blues turned down the chance to sign him on a permanent basis.

Sancho has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2026, but he will not represent the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, with the Englishman set to be on the move this summer.

There has recently been a host of speculation surrounding Sancho's future, with a number of clubs, including Napoli and Juventus, said to be keen on his signature.

According to Sky Italy, Juventus held further talks with Man United on Wednesday over a potential deal for Sancho.

The report claims that a video call took place, as the Old Lady look to beat Napoli to his signature.

Man United are said to be looking for a permanent sale this summer, with the Red Devils wanting around £25m.

Sancho made a high-profile move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, but he has failed to make his mark for the 20-time English champions, only managing 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances.

The forward will have to accept a wage cut in order to leave Man United this summer, as the former Manchester City youngster picks up wages in the region of £250,000 a week.

Which other forwards will leave Man United summer?

Man United are preparing to revamp their forward line this summer, with the Red Devils already signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is close.

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are also set to leave alongside Sancho, while there remains speculation surrounding the future of Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United are set to bring a new striker to the club before the end of the transfer window, so there is a chance that a new-look front three, including Mbeumo and Cunha, could line up against Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.