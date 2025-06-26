Manchester United reportedly receive 'multiple approaches' for unwanted attacker Alejandro Garnacho, who could leave for £45m this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly received 'multiple approaches' for Alejandro Garnacho, with a number of clubs said to have expressed an interest in the Argentina international.

Garnacho was an important player for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 campaign, featuring on 58 occasions in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

However, the 20-year-old's relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim has broken down, and he has been told to find a new club during this summer's transfer window.

Garnacho hit out at Amorim after being left out of the Man United XI for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, while his agent and brother also had some stern words for the Red Devils boss.

The forward was not in the Man United squad for their final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa, and he is now set to leave Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window.

Man United 'receive approaches' for Garnacho

According to GIVEMESPORT, Man United have had 'multiple approaches' for Garnacho in recent days, with the interest in the attacker growing as the summer transfer window develops.

The report claims that clubs from Spain and Italy are keen on Garnacho, with Napoli and Atletico Madrid among those believed to have expressed an interest in his services.

However, there is also talk of a move to a Premier League rival, with Chelsea, who were linked with the youngster in January, said to be keen on his signature.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are also said to be keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding the Argentina international, who has made 144 appearances for Man United, scoring 26 goals and registering 22 assists.

Man United 'seething' at Garnacho for recent stunt

Man United are said to be even more determined to sell Garnacho this summer following a stunt which has caused controversy.

Indeed, the forward posted a picture on his social media of him wearing an Aston Villa shirt with 'Rashford 9' on the back.

Unai Emery's side are one of the teams being linked with Garnacho, while Rashford also famously fell out with Man United head coach Amorim in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, which led to a loan departure.

Man United are believed to have dropped their asking price for Garnacho from £70m to £45m in the hope of securing his exit, but no concrete offers have seemingly arrived at this stage of proceedings.