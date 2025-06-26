Manchester United chiefs have reportedly been left seething with Alejandro Garnacho's decision to post a picture on social media of him wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford on the back.

During his summer break in Ibiza, Garnacho posted the controversial image on his official Instagram account, with the Argentina international throwing his support behind Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa after a fall-out with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford will not be back at Old Trafford next season, with the forward preparing to depart once more, most likely on another loan, while Garnacho is also set to move on.

Garnacho was an important player for Amorim last season, but he fell out with his manager after the Europa League final.

The 20-year-old criticised Amorim's decision to name him on the bench for the final, while his brother and agent also hit out at the Man United boss, who went on to take a swipe at the youngster in his press conference after the team's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man United 'drop Garnacho asking price'

Garnacho was allegedly informed soon after that he was not in Amorim's plans for next season and had been told to find a new club by the Portuguese.

According to the Daily Star, Garnacho's stunt with the Villa shirt has only strengthened Man United's desire to move him on before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the ex-Atletico Madrid youngster is valued by the Red Devils at £60m, but the club are likely to accept offers in the region of £45m.

Any sale of Garnacho this summer would count as pure profit when it comes to the Premier League's rules surrounding profit and sustainability, so his exit would do a lot for the club's finances.

Which clubs are keen on Garnacho?

Napoli, Atletico, Chelsea, Villa and Tottenham are all being linked with Garnacho, who has made 144 appearances for Man United, scoring 26 goals and registering 22 assists in the process.

Last season, Garnacho managed 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances for the Red Devils, but his best work comes in a wide area, and Amorim's system involves two narrow number 10s playing behind a centre-forward.

There is not a shortage of interest in Garnacho due to his age and quality, but it remains to be seen which club makes a firm offer for the Argentina international, who has had his attitude called into question on a number of occasions during his time in the Red Devils first team.