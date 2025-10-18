Fernandes out: Man Utd demands revealed

A new report suggests that Bruno Fernandes might be available for a specific fee as European giants contemplate a move for Manchester United's star player.

Manchester United have reportedly set Bruno Fernandes’s asking price amid continued reports surrounding their captain’s future.

The Portuguese playmaker joined the Red Devils in January 2020 for a fee of around €80m (£67.6m) and has become their leading player over the last few years.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old’s long-term future at the club is uncertain amid reports of dissatisfaction about playing in deep midfield.

Ruben Amorim has opted to play Fernandes in a two-man midfield rather than higher up the pitch in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

While the playmaker’s contract runs out in 2027, the Manchester giants are reportedly open to moves for their star player.

Bruno Fernandes future: Manchester United reportedly set asking price for captain

According to TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones, Fernandes might be available for £40m (€46m) if other clubs try to sign the United captain.

“Realistically, there seems to be a feeling that his value next summer would be somewhere around £40m based on his status right now,” said Jones.

“Maybe he does continue to see things through with Man Utd. Cashing in at that level may not be worth it.

“But I would not rule out the potential of a big club on the continent coming in for him to ask the question and turn his head.”

Bruno Fernandes future: European heavyweights interested

Although a transfer to the Saudi Pro League remains a possibility, reports indicate that Bayern Munich could unexpectedly become a continental destination.

“Bayern Munich could always come back into the picture as well,” said Jones. “It now seems pretty clear that Bruno does not have much interest in a Saudi transfer, so let’s see if anything else opens up for him.”

Fernandes’s reported stance on a move to Saudi Arabia is not surprising, but a potential switch to Bavaria is, considering his age and expected wage demands if he moves to Germany.

The United captain currently earns £300,000 per week at Old Trafford, which he may aim to match or surpass at Bayern, and it remains to be seen if the German giants are willing to pay that much.