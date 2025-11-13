Borussia Dortmund reportedly make a decision over whether they will make an effort to bring Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho back to the club.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly decided against another return for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The winger enjoyed four successful years in his first spell at Dortmund, with his performances earning him a move to Man United in 2021.

However, Sancho struggled to showcase his best form at Old Trafford and was allowed to return to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 season.

The attacker scored three goals and provided three assists in 21 competitive appearances, helping the club reach the Champions League final at Wembley.

Sancho spent last season with Conference League winners Chelsea, and he is now out on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Dortmund decide against Sancho return

While he may be focusing on his current loan spell, there is significant uncertainty surrounding his long-term future due to his contract situation.

Sancho's Man United deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with the Red Devils reluctant to trigger a one-year extension.

As a result, the former England international will be available as a free agent when his contract runs out next summer.

There has been speculation over a possible return to Dortmund, although those hopes have seemingly been dashed.

According to Sport Bild, the German giants have no plans to bring Sancho back for a third spell due to two key reasons.

Niko Kovac's side believes they will struggle to meet Sancho's salary demands, while they also have concerns about his current form.

Sancho's difficult start at Villa Park

Sancho has struggled for regular game time since making the move to Aston Villa on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has only featured in eight games in all competitons, with only three of those appearances coming as a starter.

Crucially, Sancho is yet to score or provide an assist this season, meaning he has not done enough to convince Unai Emery that he deserves a regular starting spot.

As a result, the player still has significant work to do if he wants to convince Villa to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.