Manchester United are reportedly prepared to allow Jadon Sancho to leave the club for nothing at the end of the season.

The Red Devils splashed out £73m to recruit the winger from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

However, Sancho has never found the form he showed in Germany, mustering just 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for Man United.

After falling out of favour at Old Trafford, Sancho was sent back to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, before he spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Chelsea.

However, the Blues opted to pay a penalty fee to get out of their obligation to buy clause, leaving Sancho to return to Old Trafford at the end of last season.

Man United make Sancho contract decision

Man United boss Ruben Amorim made it clear that Sancho would not be brought back into the fold, and after being linked with a number of clubs, Sancho moved on loan to Aston Villa on the final day of the summer transfer window.

As it stands, Sancho is out of contract at the end of the club, although Man United have the option to trigger a one-year extension to protect his transfer value.

However, according to talkSPORT, the Red Devils are ready to take a significant loss and allow Sancho to walk away as a free agent.

Man United are willing to accept they will not receive any money back on their £73m investment, so they can offload the player's £200,000 a week wages.

Will Villa pursue permanent Sancho deal?

As Sancho's loan club, Villa would be an obvious contender to sign on a free transfer at the end of the season.

However, at this stage, Unai Emery's side will surely be reluctant to sign him on a permanent basis following his underwhelming start to life at Villa Park.

Sancho has failed to register a single goal contribution in any of his six appearances and is yet to make a Premier League start for his loan club.

Even if Villa are not keen on a permanent deal, Sancho should at least have a greater choice of clubs as a free agent, although he will struggle to find another team that will pay him close to his current salary.