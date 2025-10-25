Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says that the club "are really happy" with Harry Maguire when questioned on the centre-back's future.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said that the club "are really happy" with Harry Maguire when questioned on the centre-back's future at Old Trafford.

Maguire only has a contract with the Red Devils until next June, and there is huge uncertainty when it comes to his future beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 32-year-old was Man United's hero at Anfield last time out, scoring the winner in Man United's 2-1 success over Liverpool, and he has been a regular for the 20-time English champions this season.

Recent reports have claimed that initial talks have taken place over a possible new deal for Maguire, although the Red Devils are not believed to have offered him a contract at this stage of proceedings.

Amorim has said that the club "are really happy" with the ex-Sheffield United youngster, but the Portuguese said that it was "not the time" to discuss his future with the Premier League club.

Harry Maguire is out of contract at Man United next June

"We are really happy with Harry," Amorim told reporters. "It’s not the time to talk about that [Maguire's future]. That gives the idea that we are thinking so far away.

"We are really happy with Harry but we need to focus on the next game. I think it was good for him to play with three centre-backs. I think he feels more comfortable.

“Because he plays in the centre, he doesn't need to go to the side so much. So, sometimes, you help some players with the way you play. Sometimes, it's the opposite with some players. So, I'm really pleased.

"I think he's not young [32], but he can learn a lot. He can improve. I think it can be so much better with the ball, because he has that quality, and he needs to show that.

"Nowadays, with the set-pieces that you see, the amount of men that you put in the box, every cross from the opponents, and everyone is playing like that. He's a massive player for us, so I'm really happy, but he needs to continue. That game is in the past. That goal is in the past. Let's move forward to the present and the future."

Should Man United offer Maguire a new deal?

Maguire's weekly salary at Man United is £190,000 a week, making him one of the top earners at the club, and it would not be right for the Red Devils to hand him a new deal on those terms.

However, if Maguire is prepared to significantly reduce his wages, then it makes sense for Man United to keep him around, at least for another season, as the defender is an important member of the dressing room.

Maguire has also come up with two goals and one assist in eight appearances this season, and he is certainly capable of producing big moments for the club considering his set-piece threat.

Man United are well-stocked at the back, and a new centre-back could arrive next summer, but the Red Devils should be looking to keep Maguire around for another season, providing that the numbers make sense.