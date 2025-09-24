Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume during the January transfer window.

Agoume, 23, made the move to Sevilla from Inter Milan in 2024, and he has represented his current side on 55 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice and registering three assists in the process.

The former France Under-21s international has a contract at Estadio Ramon until June 2028, but there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future, with Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion both believed to be keen.

According to Fichajes, Man United are also very much in the hunt, with the Red Devils giving serious consideration to making a move for him during the winter market.

The report claims that Agoume is viewed as a priority for the 20-time English champions, especially with his asking price said to be an extremely affordable €30m (£23m).

Man United 'eyeing' January deal for Sevilla's Agoume

Man United are said to be huge admirers of Agoume's 'defensive ability and tactical discipline', and he could now be given the chance to make the move to the Premier League in January.

The Red Devils have struggled in the middle of midfield this season, and it is an area of the side that could be overhauled at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Indeed, Casemiro is set to move on next summer, while there is uncertainty when it comes to the futures of both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, who are out of favour under head coach Amorim.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is also being linked with an exit, and it is understood that the Portugal international will give serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford at the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Should Man United move for Agoume in January?

It seems only a matter of time before Agoume moves on due to the level of his performances for Sevilla, and at €30m (£23m), he could be a serious bargain.

Agoume has the energy and power to be a force in the Premier League, but he is also excellent in possession of the ball, and he could develop into one of the leading midfielders in world football in the coming years.

As a result, it should be a straightforward decision for Man United to pursue him at the start of 2026, but the Red Devils are expected to face competition from both Brighton and Arsenal.