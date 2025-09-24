Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly still has full faith in Joshua Zirkzee despite the attacker's struggles at Old Trafford.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly still has full faith in Joshua Zirkzee, viewing the Netherlands international as an important part of his plans moving forward.

The 24-year-old had a disappointing first season at Old Trafford following a move from Bologna, only managing seven goals in 49 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Zirkzee made it back from a hamstring injury just in time for the Europa League final last season, but he picked up another problem during pre-season, so Man United have been cautious when it comes to the forward in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

The forward has only played 77 minutes of football across all competitions this term, while he has been an unused substitute in three of Man United's five Premier League matches this term.

There remains widespread speculation surrounding the Dutchman's future, with a number of Italian clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

Amorim 'fully behind' Zirkzee despite Man United struggles

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Amorim has full faith in Zirkzee, viewing the attacker as a player capable of contributing for the Red Devils moving forward.

Man United allowed Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to leave over the summer, but the 20-time English champions signed Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to boost the attack.

There was allegedly widespread interest in Zirkzee over the summer, including from the Italian champions Napoli, with the Serie A club then turning their attention to Hojlund.

It is understood that Serie A clubs could again target Zirkzee in January, but Amorim is expected to battle to keep hold of the Dutchman, who scored 14 goals and registered nine assists in 58 appearances for Bologna ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

Who will start in the Man United attack against Brentford?

Amorim has big decisions to make when it comes to his attack for Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford, with Cunha making his return from injury off the bench against Chelsea.

Mason Mount also returned from injury in the same game, while Sesko, Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are battling to be included in the final third of the field, with Zirkzee also pushing for a first start of the campaign.

Cunha could feature as the false nine, with Mbeumo and Mount in the wide positions, but it would be a bold decision to bench big-money arrival Sesko, who has started the team's last two Premier League matches.