Manchester United reportedly receive a boost in their pursuit of a La Liga star, though they may face a battle for his signature in the summer window.

Levanted have rejected an offer of €30m (£26.35) from CSKA Moscow in a boost for Manchester United and their interest, the latest report has claimed.

United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur extended the club's unbeaten streak to five games, and though there are still issues in the XI, the side have made clear improvements from last season.

Manager Ruben Amorim will hope that the team can continue their strong form and qualify for Europe at the end of the season, and doing so would then almost certainly secure his position as boss.

If the head coach remains in post for the 2026-27 campaign, he would want to make further additions to his XI in order to then push towards the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports for Give Me Sport that striker Etta Eyong could come into consideration for a transfer in the summer, especially as Levante have decided against selling him in the winter, though the English side are likely to face competition from teams such as Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Karl Edouard Blaise Etta Eyong in profile: Should Manchester United sign striker?

In nine La Liga games, Eyong has managed to score six goals and provide three assists, with only Kylian Mbappe having more goal involvements in the top flight (15).

Eyong is able to race in behind opposition defences, but three of his six goals have come from inside the six-yard box, highlighting his ability as a poacher in the penalty area.

The 22-year-old is young enough to develop into a more rounded player, and given United have often looked to target stars with potential rather than the finished product, it would not be surprising if he was looked at as an option for the future.

However, current number nine Benjamin Sesko is only 22, and signing another striker to compete with him could cause unnecessary friction in the squad.

Who should Manchester United sign in the summer?

United were forced to bring off centre-back Harry Maguire and midfielder Casemiro when they played Tottenham, and their reliance on players over the age of 30 is concerning.

The aforementioned duo are both above 30, and in the last year of their respective contracts, while captain Bruno Fernandes is 31.

Stars such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have added fresh energy to the squad in the forward line, so perhaps the club's next focus should be on adding players in midfield and defence.

Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, and both would add significantly to Amorim's ranks in the middle, while the Red Devils have been tentatively credited with interest in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.