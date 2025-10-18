Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim gives an update on whether Bruno Fernandes will remain his side's penalty taker ahead of Sunday's match against Liverpool.

Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will remain the club's penalty taker ahead of Manchester United's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The biggest rivalry in English football is set for its latest instalment on the weekend when United travel to face the champions, with both teams under pressure heading into the clash.

Amorim is yet to win consecutive league games since his appointment in November 2024, and a loss against the Reds would add further pressure.

Set pieces could be key on Sunday, but with captain Fernandes having missed two of his last three spot kicks in the Premier League, questions have been raised about whether the club's designated penalty taker should be changed.

Speaking to reporters prior to his side's Anfield trip, Amorim revealed that his captain would remain first choice from 12 yards, though added that he also has faith in others, saying: "Yes, he's the main taker. He scores a lot of goals. We have other options and more guys to score a penalty if he needs.

"If we need, we can change. But I'm fully confident that Bruno will sort that out. I know that it's not easy for him. But I think he has 70 penalties and he misses like nine – two with me, so I'm really annoyed with that!"

Fernandes has scored 39 penalties from 45 attempts for United, and while he has been more inconsistent recently, it would be premature to doubt his ability to find the back of the net.

How can Ruben Amorim get the better of Arne Slot?

Liverpool spent more than £400m in the summer transfer window, but they are arguably worse at both ends of the pitch, with attackers Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak struggling to settle into the team.

In defence, the club have conceded nine goals in seven Premier League games, including two against Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Perhaps Amorim will be able to exploit Arne Slot's backline if his side can launch counter-attacks from deep, though they will have to be brave on the ball when being pressed.

Liverpool have been poor when defending from the front, so United may find joy if they can manipulate their hosts' press, though it could be risky relying on the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte to play out of opposition pressure.

Where could Manchester United lose the game at Anfield?

Amorim has opted to deploy Fernandes in a deeper midfield role, and the Portuguese has struggled with the demands of shielding the team's defence.

Fernandes is also not a specialist in buildup phases, and if he is aggressively targeted by Liverpool, the likes of Mohamed Salah could benefit from turnovers high up the pitch.

United have been easily overrun in the middle of the pitch at times due to the reluctance of the back three to step up and support the double pivot, and failure to help the midfield could prove costly.

