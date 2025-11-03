Manchester United reportedly held secret meetings with two different managerial targets prior to the appointment of Ruben Amorim, whose future is far from secure.

Manchester United held meetings with Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi prior to appointing Ruben Amorim, the latest report has revealed.

Following their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, familiar criticisms of current Red Devils boss Amorim resurfaced given his team's opponents were unfortunate to not claim all three points,

The Portuguese has only been in the dugout for a year, but his short tenure has been marred with calls for him to be replaced, especially after he guided the club to a 15th-placed finish in 2024-25.

When he was initially appointed, there was optimism that he would be able to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, but the team's fanbase is split on whether the club's ownership should give him more time in charge.

According to The Athletic, current England manager Tuchel and Marseille boss De Zerbi held talks with United in 2024 prior to the dismissal of Amorim's predecessor Erik ten hag, indicating that the current head coach was not necessarily first choice.

Did Manchester United get Ruben Amorim's appointment right?

Amorim oversaw United's worst ever placement and worst ever points tally (42) in Premier League history last season, and his team have dropped points in half of their 10 top-flight fixtures this term.

Midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have been consistently overwhelmed, and the decision to deploy the former in an unfamiliar role in his side's double pivot has drawn criticism.

The boss has also been criticised for his use of the talented youngsters at his disposal, with Kobbie Mainoo a continued outcast, while Leny Yoro was not trusted to start against Chelsea, Brentford or Liverpool.

Amorim has not yet shown he is capable of taking the club back to their previous heights, and his failure to address many of the Red Devils' flaws has been concerning.

Why the future is bright for Manchester United

Though there are doubts about whether Amorim can last the season, supporters should have an optimistic outlook on the future of the squad.

Under previous boss Ten Hag, the squad lacked many of the physical and technical profiles need to excel in the Premier League, but the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko has ensured that any future manager has a talented forward line to work with.

Replacing Andre Onana with Senne Lammens in goal appears to have settled the backline, while stars such as Yoro could develop into an exceptional players.

United's midfield still needs to be strengthened, but it is easy to see how a new head coach would be able to get more from the team than Amorim.