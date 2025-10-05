Former Barcelona boss Xavi allegedly makes a demand to his representatives amid links with the Manchester United position.

Current Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim earned himself a stay of execution by masterminding a 2-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland on Saturday, where Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko found the target.

However, the 20-time English champions are still far from where they aspire to be in the top flight, only sitting ninth in the table with three wins from their opening seven games of the campaign.

Amorim's job security therefore remains the subject of mounting uncertainty, although the Man United hierarchy are not thought to have any plans to sack him in the immediate future.

Doing so could cost the Red Devils circa £10m given that Amorim's contract runs until the summer of 2027, but the board may have a critical decision to make if results do not improve on a consistent basis.

Xavi tells agents to 'reject' offers amid Man Utd links

Ex-Blaugrana head coach Xavi would allegedly jump at the chance to manage Man United, and according to CaughtOffside, he has made a demand of his agents to potentially help facilitate that move.

The report claims that Xavi has told his agents to reject any offers from the Saudi Pro League, as the Barcelona legend is extremely keen to try his hand at Premier League management.

Xavi started his coaching career with Qatari side Al-Sadd, whom he represented as a player between 2015 and 2019, before taking charge of Barcelona for almost three years between November 2021 and June 2024.

The 45-year-old led La Blaugrana to the 2022-23 La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup, winning 91, drawing 23 and losing 29 of his 143 games in charge of his old club across all competitions.

Xavi memorably publicly announced that he would resign from Barcelona at the end of the 2023-24 season in January 2024, only to U-turn on his decision before being sacked.

Which other managers are available to Man United?

The benefit of hiring Xavi straight away for Man United would be no arduous negotiations with a rival club, which would be the case if they tried to hire Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola or Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner midway through the season.

However, the latter two are out of contract at the end of the season, and in Glasner's case in particular, an extension is looking increasingly unlikely.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe supposedly wants to give Amorim a full season in charge before making any decisions, but if needs must during the campaign, there are other high-profile managers currently unattached.

The INEOS chief is believed to have been in contact with ex-England boss Gareth Southgate, while Edin Terzic and Luciano Spalletti are also awaiting their next opportunities.

Zinedine Zidane has also been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, but the legendary midfielder is expected to take over as France boss when Didier Deschamps steps down following the 2026 World Cup.