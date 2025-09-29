Amorim replacement? World Cup winner wants Man United job

Ex-Barcelona manager Xavi is allegedly keen to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, with the 45-year-old said to be "studying the Premier League".

Amorim's future at Man United is again being called into question following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Brentford, which proved to be the team's fourth loss in all competitions already this term.

The Portuguese was backed in the transfer market over the summer, but the 20-time English champions have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup, while they sit down in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

Amorim is expected to be in charge for Saturday's clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford, but a defeat in that match would leave the club's owners with a difficult decision to make ahead of the October international break.

Former England head coach Gareth Southgate, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner are among those being linked with the position at Old Trafford.

Xavi "would go immediately" to Man United

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Xavi "would go immediately to Man United", with the ex-Barcelona head coach keen on the position at Old Trafford.

"Xavi is studying the Premier League. Xavi is monitoring the Premier League and Xavi would go immediately Man United, even without European football, he would go immediately to Premier League," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

Xavi, who famously lifted the World Cup as a player with Spain in 2010, started his managerial career with Al Sadd, with his spell at the helm lasting between May 2019 and November 2021, and he managed to win 67 of his 102 matches, boasting a win rate of 65.7%.

The former Barcelona midfielder was then given the top job at Camp Nou in November 2021, and he was in charge of the Catalan outfit until May 2024, boasting a record of 89 wins, 24 draws and 29 losses from his 142 matches, finishing with a win rate of 62.7%.

Xavi won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup during his time as Barcelona manager, but he has been out of work since leaving the role at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Will Man United sack Amorim?

At the moment, Man United have no plans to sack Amorim, with the Portuguese therefore currently preparing his team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Amorim has been in must-win territory before - namely against Burnley ahead of the September international break - and this is another match that has to go well for the under-pressure head coach.

Man United go to Liverpool straight after the October international break, but Amorim might not see that match if his team are unable to overcome promoted Sunderland this weekend.