[monks data]
Manchester United logo
Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Sunderland

Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Sunderland

Ruben Amorim latest: Man United boss faces sack risk in Sunderland clash with 'must-win' claim made

By
Amorim under 'acute pressure' as Man Utd boss faces sack risk in Sunderland clash
© Imago
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly facing a sack risk in Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly at risk of being sacked if his side loses to Sunderland on Saturday. 

After overseeing a 15th-place finish last season, Amorim knew he had to hit the ground running at the start of the 2025-26 campaign to ease the pressure surrounding his position.

However, the Red Devils have carried their poor form into the new season, seeing their opening seven competitive matches produce two wins, one draw, three defeats and a penalty shootout loss against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. 

Amorim's charges are currently down in 14th position after losing 3-1 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend. 

Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has so far stuck by the head coach he appointed last November, but it seems that the hierarchy are slowly losing faith in the former Sporting Lisbon boss.

Manchester United's Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks on during the award ceremony following the UEFA Europa League final

Amorim facing sack risk in Sunderland fixture

According to The Telegraph, there is a possibility that Amorim could be sacked if his team lose to Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford. 

The report claims Amorim is under 'acute pressure', and that the match is seen as a 'must-win' game, suggesting that even a draw may not be enough to keep Amorim in his post. 

The Premier League will pause for an international break following the weekend's round of fixtures, which would be an opportune moment to change the manager if Man United feel the need to move on from Amorim. 

Man United's board will also be wary that a poor result on Saturday would act as the worst possible preparation for a difficult clash against rivals Liverpool in the first game back after the international break.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on ahead of his side's return to the Premier League August 16, 2025

How likely is a Man United defeat on Saturday?

Man United have won their last two Premier League home matches, and in theory, they should be a much stronger force than their newly promoted opponents. 

However, Sunderland have acquitted themselves well in their first top-flight campaign since 2016-17, having won three, drawn two and lost one of their six matches.

As a result, Regis Le Bris's side will enter Saturday's fixture with a four-point advantage over the 20-time English champions. 

With that in mind, Man United can ill-afford to be complacent and will surely have to be somewhere near their best to condemn Sunderland to just their second defeat of the Premier League season. 

Historically, the Red Devils have usually fared well in home games against the Black Cats, having won 21 of their previous 31 head-to-head home meetings (D9, L1). 

ID:582948:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4503:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Regis Le Bris

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Regis Le Bris Ruben Amorim Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!