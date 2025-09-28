Ruben Amorim's position as boss in under threat, and a new report claims that a potential replacement has close connections to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Gareth Southgate has close personal connections to Sir Jim Ratcliffe but there are no active talks taking place, the latest report has claimed.

With the October international break fast approaching, there are fears that the Red Devils could be on the lookout for a new manager.

Ruben Amorim lost for the 17th time in 33 Premier League games when his side were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Saturday, and his position as boss is by no means secure.

The likes of Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola have been tentatively linked with a switch to Old Trafford, though Gareth Southgate has been rumoured to be a target for the club for some time.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while Southgate would be a candidate for United if Amorim departed, the club are not actively talking to him, though his close relationship with Ratcliffe could work in his favour if he was available when contacted.

Gareth Southgate: What will Manchester United get from former England boss?

The chances of Amorim staying in post appear slim, and a defeat to Sunderland on Saturday could be enough for United's ownership to dismiss him.

Southgate has worked with the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, so he should be able to form relationships with key stars and hit the ground running.

During his time in charge of the English national team, the 55-year-old managed to reach the final of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, though he did lose both games.

One of the benefits from appointing Southgate would be his ability to coach a strong defence, with England only conceding two times in Euro 2020 and six times in Euro 2024.

What are the drawbacks of appointing Southgate as Ruben Amorim's replacement?

Southgate was criticised by fans for failing to win a major trophy with England despite boasting a number of talented players, with observers arguing that he has displayed too much caution in his career.

The Englishman also failed to find a way to fit in talents like Trent Alexander-Arnold, and given Amorim has faced scrutiny for his failure to integrate Kobbie Mainoo into the XI, there are concerns that he may not be able to maximise some of the players at Old Trafford.

It should also be noted that Southgate has not coach at club level since 2009, and he oversaw Middlesbrough's relegation to the Championship in the 2008-09 campaign.

If United were to appoint the 55-year-old, perhaps it would be wiser to only hire him as an interim until the end of 2025-26, when the club could look for other candidates.