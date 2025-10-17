Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could make a surprise midfield call for Sunday's Premier League main event with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Red Devils did not have any of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha or Amad Diallo in training on Thursday, but Amorim confirmed that the quartet were simply being given more time to recuperate from their international exploits.

Casemiro captained Brazil in both of their friendlies with Japan and South Korea amid his Man United revival, but the 33-year-old may be spared from the first whistle this weekend given his lengthy journeys to and from England.

Instead, Amorim is allegedly considering handing a start to Manuel Ugarte, who did not represent Uruguay during the international break and so should not be as heavy-legged as his Brazilian colleague.

Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes ought to form the two-man engine room for Man United, as Amorim persists with the forward three of Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko, all of whom either scored or assisted in the 2-0 win over Sunderland.

However, the Portuguese could consider a defensive-minded change in the wing-back slots, where Patrick Dorgu is likely to replace Amad Diallo as Diogo Dalot shifts across to the left-hand side.

Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven are all at risk of missing the trip to Anfield, so Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt ought to protect the newly-promoted Senne Lammens once more.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Sesko

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match

No Data Analysis info