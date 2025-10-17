Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that he expects to have Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch available for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League battle with Manchester United at Anfield.

Integral defender Konate has recovered from the thigh issue he sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea before the international break, while Gravenberch was taken off early in the Netherlands' World Cup Qualifying win over Finland as a precaution.

However, first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks due to a hamstring issue, so Giorgi Mamardashvili will experience his first taste of the Liverpool-Man Utd rivalry.

Konate, Milos Kerkez and Virgil van Dijk are sure to protect the Georgia international, but Slot is facing a three-way toss-up between Dominik Szoboszlai, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong at right-back.

Bradley lasted just 45 minutes of the loss to Chelsea, and Szoboszlai's relentless running could come in handy against Patrick Dorgu, so the Hungarian could operate in that auxiliary role once more.

Slot could also spring a surprise in midfield, where Curtis Jones could be given the nod over Alexis Mac Allister given the latter's recent excursions in the United States with Argentina.

Szoboszlai starting at right-back would open the door for Florian Wirtz to return to the lineup, potentially just off Hugo Ekitike, who may be preferred to Alexander Isak from the first whistle given that the latter played the full 90 in both of Sweden's matches this month.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Man United could line up for this match

No Data Analysis info