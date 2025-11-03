General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Two current Premier League managers made Man United's 'six-man shortlist' before Ruben Amorim appointment

By
Tuchel, who else? Man United's 'six-man shortlist' before Amorim appointment
© Iconsport
Manchester United were reportedly considering six potential replacements for Erik ten Hag before eventually appointing Ruben Amorim last year.

Manchester United reportedly shortlisted six potential managers before the eventual appointment of Ruben Amorim.

The young head coach endured a difficult period at the start of his Red Devils career, steering his side to a sobering 15th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Since then, Man United have improved during the 2025-26 campaign, picking up three straight wins in the Premier League recently.

However, the former English champions were unable to make it four on the spin this weekend, sharing the spoils at the base of Nottingham Forest.

After 10 matches of the 2025-26 top-flight campaign, Amorim's Man United are sitting eighth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

West Ham United manager Graham Potter on September 20, 2025

Man United 'six-man shortlist' before Amorim 'revealed'

According to The Athletic, Manchester United produced a detailed shortlist of managerial options at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite helping the Red Devils to FA Cup glory over Manchester City, Erik ten Hag was under extreme pressure as head coach of the club.

As a result, it is understood that Man United shortlisted Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter as potential managerial appointments at Old Trafford.

It is also believed that Thomas Frank and Marco Silva were highlighted as options due to their impressive work at Brentford and Fulham respectively.

Amorim jumping from Sporting Lisbon to Man United was supposedly viewed as too far of a leap at the time, whilst Thiago Motta was also allegedly considered.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim pictured on October 4, 2025

Man United ready to reap rewards

Man United have opted to stick with Amorim following a real storm last season, in which they failed to qualify for Europe and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Losing just one of their last six matches, it appears as if the Red Devils could be heading back to the success they enjoyed during the early part of the century.

Looking to make it five games without defeat, Amorim's troops will visit Tottenham's swanky North London home on Saturday afternoon.

 

Written by
Carter White

