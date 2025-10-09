Ruben Amorim is still in post at Manchester United, but his situation is not easy. The Portuguese manager is even being mocked in Mauritius.

This Wednesday, Cameroon faced Mauritius as part of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone. The Indomitable Lions won away on the score of 2-0. A match marked by a goal at the end of the match from Bryan Mbeumo, who had come on a quarter of an hour from the end of the encounter.

Ruben Amorim mocked in Mauritius

During this match, the new Manchester United striker was the target of a humorous banner from Mauritian supporters who wrote: "Mbeumo talk to Ruben Amorim about 4-3-3". It was thus rather the Portuguese manager who was targeted and mocked. The latter has just received an ultimatum and should be judged on the long term by the Premier League side.

To explain this banner, 4-3-3 is not the system of play used by Ruben Amorim at Manchester United since the Portuguese manager plays mainly in 3-4-2-1. He absolutely does not want to change his tactics since his arrival at the Red Devils.



? | Mauritius fans sent trolled Ruben Amorim during their friendly with Cameroon yesterday. Jokes on them, the spelt Mbeumo incorrectly. ? Let's troll the trolls! Spread this far and wide!!!!!! ♻️ pic.twitter.com/hxxMQL4Enn

Ruben Amorim and the 3-4-2-1 obsession at Manchester United

His stubbornness in always using the same system and not necessarily adapting to the form of his players or their profiles has been criticised of Ruben Amorim since his arrival at Manchester United. And this, despite generally disappointing results with this three-defender formation.

Indeed, Manchester United are coming off a difficult season and are not playing in any European competition during this campaign. This does not prevent the Red Devils, who were eliminated at their first attempt in the EFL Cup by an English fourth-tier side, from being far from their objectives with a 10th place in the Premier League.

Thus, this lack of adaptability is highlighted here by Mauritius supporters, who humorously questioned the star of the Cameroon national team and Manchester United player, Bryan Mbeumo.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.