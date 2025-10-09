General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

'Talk to him about 4-3-3' - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is now even getting trolled in Mauritius

By
'Talk to him about 4-3-3' - Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is now even getting trolled in Mauritius
© Imago
Ruben Amorim is still in post at Manchester United, but his situation is not easy. The Portuguese manager is even being mocked in Mauritius.

Ruben Amorim is still in post at Manchester United, but his situation is not easy. The Portuguese manager is even being mocked in Mauritius.

This Wednesday, Cameroon faced Mauritius as part of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone. The Indomitable Lions won away on the score of 2-0. A match marked by a goal at the end of the match from Bryan Mbeumo, who had come on a quarter of an hour from the end of the encounter.

Bryan MBEUMO of Cameroon during the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ruben Amorim mocked in Mauritius

During this match, the new Manchester United striker was the target of a humorous banner from Mauritian supporters who wrote: "Mbeumo talk to Ruben Amorim about 4-3-3". It was thus rather the Portuguese manager who was targeted and mocked. The latter has just received an ultimatum and should be judged on the long term by the Premier League side.

To explain this banner, 4-3-3 is not the system of play used by Ruben Amorim at Manchester United since the Portuguese manager plays mainly in 3-4-2-1. He absolutely does not want to change his tactics since his arrival at the Red Devils.


Ruben Amorim and the 3-4-2-1 obsession at Manchester United

His stubbornness in always using the same system and not necessarily adapting to the form of his players or their profiles has been criticised of Ruben Amorim since his arrival at Manchester United. And this, despite generally disappointing results with this three-defender formation.

Indeed, Manchester United are coming off a difficult season and are not playing in any European competition during this campaign. This does not prevent the Red Devils, who were eliminated at their first attempt in the EFL Cup by an English fourth-tier side, from being far from their objectives with a 10th place in the Premier League.

Thus, this lack of adaptability is highlighted here by Mauritius supporters, who humorously questioned the star of the Cameroon national team and Manchester United player, Bryan Mbeumo.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.

 

ID:583264:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3708:
Written by
Axel Clody

Click here for more stories about Bryan Mbeumo

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Bryan Mbeumo Ruben Amorim Football