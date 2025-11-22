Manchester United could set an incredibly unique Premier League record when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford for Monday evening's showdown.

Ruben Amorim is bidding to lead the Red Devils to a sixth straight game without defeat in the division, having overseen a wonderful renaissance before international football intervened for the third time this season.

The hosts have accrued 11 points from the last 15 on offer in the Premier League, following up wins over Liverpool, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion with draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man United's upturn in form has seen the 20-time English champions move to within eight points of Arsenal in the Premier League table, and that gap could reduce to five if they win and the Gunners lose at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's North London derby.

However, the Red Devils could be sitting on just 14 points were it not for late interventions at the City Ground and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt came up with dramatic levellers.

Man United can set new Premier League record in Everton showdown

In both of those contests, Man United took the lead, fell behind and managed to avoid defeat, becoming the first Premier League side to do that in back-to-back games since Manchester City in 2012.

Should the Red Devils also break the deadlock, trail and take at least a point from Monday's match, they would be the first-ever team to do so in three successive Premier League encounters.

The chances of Amorim's men finding the back of the net first are relatively high, as his side have scored 11 first-half goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, more than any other team before the start of gameweek 11.

Furthermore, the Red Devils' total of 14 second-half goals conceded was also the highest of its kind at the start of the weekend, suggesting that Everton could threaten a late turnaround at David Moyes's old home.

The current Everton boss was in charge of Man United when the Toffees last won a Premier League game at Old Trafford - a 1-0 triumph in December 2013 courtesy of a Bryan Oviedo winner.

How are Man United likely to line up for Everton game?

Amorim is guaranteed to be without three players for the visit of Everton in Benjamin Sesko, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, while Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt with an unspecified injury.

Maguire and Sesko both sustained their problems in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, and the former should cede his place in the backline to the embryonic Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman will protect Senne Lammens alongside De Ligt and Luke Shaw, while Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes's midfield partnership is in no danger of being broken up.

With Sesko absent, Matheus Cunha is expected to lead the line with support from Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who will be bidding to snap a career-worst run when Man United take on the Toffees.

