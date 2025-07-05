Manchester United are allegedly giving serious consideration to moving for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are giving serious consideration to moving for Ivan Toney during this summer's transfer window, according to the club's former chief scout Mick Brown.

Toney was linked with a move to Man United when it became clear that he would be leaving Brentford, but the England international ultimately made the switch to Al-Ahli in August 2024.

The 29-year-old has scored 30 goals and registered six assists in 44 appearances for his Saudi Pro League outfit, and he has another three years left to run on his contract.

However, there is currently speculation when it comes to Toney's future, with the striker said to be keen on a return to Europe, as he eyes a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Man United want to sign a new forward this summer, and their ex-chief scout has said that Toney is certainly on their radar.

Man United 'considering move' for Toney

"Toney is an interesting one for United,” Brown told Football Insider. "Whatever you say about him, he’s got a proven track record of scoring goals in the Premier League.

“He’s gone out to Saudi Arabia and continued scoring goals. Man United have been watching him, my sources tell me, and they think he is still capable of playing at the top level, plus he’s not even 30 yet so he’s got years left in him.

“He’s one they’ve liked for a while, even when he was at Brentford, so it might be a surprise to see them interested again but there aren’t a lot of strikers of his level available.

“From what I’m told, he would be interested in a return to the Premier League. He might have to take a cut from what he’s getting paid out there, but he wants to play at the highest level and United could give him that chance.

“They see him as a definite upgrade on what they’ve got, so it’s a possibility.”

How much would Toney cost?

Al-Ahli paid in the region of £40m to sign Toney from Brentford in the summer of 2024, so it would be fair to assume that he could command a fee of between £20m and £25m considering his age.

Toney scored 72 goals and registered 23 assists in 141 appearances for Brentford between 2020 and 2024, including 36 goals and 11 assists in 83 Premier League outings.

The striker is proven at the top level, and considering the lack of top-quality strikers available at this moment in time, Toney could be an excellent option for a Man United side that desperately need to boost their front line for the new season.