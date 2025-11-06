Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits that he is concerned by the amount of goals that his side have conceded this season.

The Red Devils have let in 16 goals in their opening 10 matches of the Premier League season, with only five teams - Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers - conceding more.

Man United shipped another two goals in their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out, while they have only kept one clean sheet in all competitions during the current campaign.

Ten points have been secured from the last 12 available in England's top flight, which has left them in eighth spot in the Premier League table, only two points off second-placed Manchester City.

However, ahead of Saturday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur, Amorim admitted that his team's defensive record is "a problem".

"It’s a problem, especially if you see the league nowadays. The team that is winning all the games is not suffering goals, maybe [even] some shots on target, and that is a big thing," Amorim told reporters.

"When you have talented players, if you defend well, in one opportunity you can score a goal and win a game but I think it’s more a team thing. We need to defend better, we need to be more aggressive.

"That part of the energy when we have the full energy in every ball, we defend better. So everything is connected, but of course we have a lot to do. We cannot suffer the amount of goals that we are suffering and that is a thing we need to improve.

"You can attack really well. Sometimes when you defend better, you attack better, so I think it’s not that. It’s the way we defend the box, but I think the last game we struggled a bit inside the box, because outside the box we allowed the crosses without any pressure.

"So these small details you watch from the last game, we worked on during this week to try to improve that. We suffer goals especially in the beginning of the season, but we didn’t allow much to Arsenal to win that game, but in our last game, they had 17 shots.

"That, we cannot allow. That is something that we need to change and we pay attention to that. We can attack the same way, we can score even more goals but we need to defend better.”

Amorim: 'Confidence is growing among Man United players'

Amorim also said that his side are "more confident" due to their recent upturn in form.

“I think we are more confident. We believe more, that we can win any game and we prove already that we can win any game. The last game was tough on us because in some moments we were not the team that we’re supposed to be in every minute. Compare that to Brighton," he told reporters.

"We suffered two goals against Brighton but it was a different thing. We know that we cannot forget that we have a lot to improve. We are more prepared for anything that happens in the game, so that is also a good thing.

"We are in a better moment but we also know that we have a lot to do, a lot to improve, to win more these kind of games and consistently win games in a row. We know that we are capable, we are confident but we also know that we struggle sometimes in games where we need to do better.”

Man United have lost each of their last four matches against Tottenham, while they have not triumphed away to the North London club since October 2021.

