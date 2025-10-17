Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says that he feels the support of minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has said that he feels the support of minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the INEOS billionaire backing the under-fire Portuguese during the October international break.

Ratcliffe said earlier this month that no "knee-jerk" decisions would be made when it comes to Amorim's future, with the ex-Sporting Lisbon head coach potentially being given as long as "three years" to get it right at Old Trafford.

Amorim was quizzed on the comments during his pre-match press conference on Friday, as Man United prepare to head to Anfield for a clash with Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 40-year-old said that "the next game" will always be the most important aspect of his job, but the head coach has said that he feels the support of Ratcliffe, in addition to CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

"He tells me all the time, sometimes with a message after the games but you know, I know and Jim knows that football is not like that," Amorim told reporters.

Amorim feels the support of Ratcliffe amid Man United struggles

"The most important thing is the next game. You cannot control the next day in football so I know that but it is really good to hear that also because of the noise. Omar and Jason tell me that all the time.

"First of all I can feel it, it is not just that thing that people talk [about]. I feel the support every day. Sometimes the pressure I put on myself and the team is often so much bigger than them.

"I know it is going to take a while but I don't want to think like that, I said that last year. It is really good to hear that, I think it helps our fans understand that the leadership knows it will take a while but, at the same moment, I don't like that because it will give a feeling like we have time to work things out so I don't want that feeling here in our club.

"It is good to feel the support but we need to show people, at a big club, we are ready to win games."

Win over Liverpool could be a springboard for Man United

Man United are currently 10th in the Premier League table, boasting a record of three wins, one draw and three defeats from their opening seven matches of the campaign.

The Red Devils beat Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford last time out and are only actually three points behind fifth-placed Manchester City, so a win over Liverpool could be a springboard for their season.

Man United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their last trip to Anfield in January, while they have not been beaten by the Reds in Merseyside since the famous 7-0 scoreline in March 2023.