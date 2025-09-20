Amorim admits to 'concern' about Man United players

Ruben Amorim addresses calls for a different approach at Manchester United, unsure how the conversation would be received by his players.





Under-fire Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has once again addressed calls for him to modify his approach at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager has faced a difficult period in Manchester since leaving Sporting Lisbon in November, when he replaced Erik ten Hag.

However, the club have failed to shine, with the United boss losing 16 of 31 Premier League matches since transitioning to English football.

There have been demands for Amorim to change his style, with observers believing that his current approach is not suitable for the Red Devils, as his 3-4-2-1 formation consistently leaves United short in midfield.

After initially resisting change, he even boldly suggested that only his dismissal would lead to a different direction.

Has Amorim softened stance on Manchester United formation?

However, the 40-year-old has apparently relaxed his stance, indicating he might change his position, although he is concerned it could be counterproductive for his players.

"If I'm a player and I have a coach with a lot of pressure to change the system and I'm going to change in this moment, they will look at me in a different way,” Amorim said, as quoted by Sky Sports News.

“When you think about the impact of any decision on the team, everything is important.

"This will have an evolution. I'm doing things my way. Some guys do it in a different way. It will change, I hope to have the time to change.”

With pressure mounting on the Portuguese coach, it remains to be seen if the manager, who has not secured consecutive league wins in nearly a year at Old Trafford, will receive more leniency despite poor results.

A 25.8% win rate from 31 league games does him no favours, and the dismal record must improve imminently especiallyas the Red Devils have no European action, giving the under-pressure manager time between matches to work on the training ground.

Can Amorim turn Manchester United fortunes around against Chelsea?

Although the form table undoubtedly favours Chelsea, the Blues have not beaten United at Old Trafford since 2013.

While many clubs have benefitted from the Red Devils’ decline since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, the West Londoners often struggle at the Theatre of Dreams.

Amorim could leverage this for the 13-time Premier League champions’ benefit, especially after Enzo Maresca’s team faced a midweek trip to Bayern Munich following an away game at Brentford after the international break.

Additionally, the Red Devils’ threat in counter-attacking situations gives them a chance to hurt a Chelsea side that often struggle with quick breaks and high-tempo, end-to-end matches.

Winning against the Blues may not resolve all their issues, but it would give the embattled Amorim some breathing space for at least another week.



