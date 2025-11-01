Amad Diallo made unique Premier League history on Saturday afternoon when he scored a late equaliser for Manchester United in their contest with Nottingham Forest.

Amad Diallo made Premier League history on Saturday afternoon when he scored a late equaliser for Manchester United in their contest with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Ivory Coast international's exceptional volley nestled in the bottom corner to make it 2-2 after Forest had turned the game around early in the second period following a Casemiro opener.

Amad's goal was his 10th in the Premier League for Man United, and all 10 of those have been registered in the second half of matches - a competition record for most goals when all of them have come in the second half.

The 23-year-old has been asked to largely play as a right-sided wing-back this season, and he has managed to build up a strong relationship with new arrival Bryan Mbeumo.

Amad initially found it difficult to make his mark at Man United, but he excelled on loan at Sunderland before returning to Old Trafford to become a regular in 2024-25.

The Ivorian netted 11 times in all competitions last term and is now off the mark for this season, but he is set to miss seven matches for the Red Devils during the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins next month.

"I don't know if it is goal of the season. We are really disappointed to go home with one point. We have confidence now. We believe in the manager and the system. We are trying to do our best. We believe in the manager like he believes in us," Amad told Sky Sports News after the match.

According to SofaScore, Amad finished with a pass success rate of 82%, including 19 passes in Forest's half of the field, while he had four shots in total, three of which were on target.

Amad had chances to win it for Man United late on at the City Ground, while he was heavily involved for the 20-time English champions, touching the ball 69 times, and he also made two clearances.

Is Amad's Man United future at wing-back?

Amad is Man United's most productive player at wing-back in terms of attacking output, with the Ivorian comfortably a bigger threat than Patrick Dorgu or Diogo Dalot.

However, there are concerns when it comes to his defensive capabilities, and his size did cost Man United at the City Ground, with Forest's two goals arriving following crosses into the penalty box.

At the moment, Amad's best route into the Man United starting side is at wing-back due to the importance of Mbeumo further forward, but whether he can play in that position for a trophy-winning side remains to be seen.

