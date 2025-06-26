Manchester United's first-team squad will be due back at Carrington on July 7, while they will play six pre-season friendlies this summer.

Manchester United's first-team squad will be due back at Carrington on July 7, with that date marking the start of the team's preparations for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Red Devils ended their 2024-25 Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on May 25 before taking part in two post-season matches against ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong, China.

Man United's players will be due back at Carrington on July 7, with the team building towards the start of their new Premier League season.

The 20-time English champions have a blockbuster contest on the opening weekend of the new campaign, welcoming Arsenal to Old Trafford on August 17.

Before then, though, Ruben Amorim's side will take part in five pre-season friendlies.

Man United will face four Prem clubs in pre-season friendlies

Man United's first friendly of the summer will take place against Leeds United in Stockholm on July 19.

The Red Devils will then head to the United States to take part in the Premier League Summer Series, with fixtures set to take place against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton.

Man United will take on West Ham on July 26 in New Jersey, Bournemouth on July 30 in Chicago and then Everton in Atlanta on August 3 before heading back to Manchester.

The 20-time English champions will conclude their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign against Italian giants Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9, eight days before the start of the new season.

Will there be any new signings on display?

Man United have completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Brazil international is expected to link up with his new teammates on July 7.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to be nearing a £60m deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, with the club hopeful that a move will be confirmed in time for him to begin pre-season training at the same time as Cunha.