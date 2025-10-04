[monks data]
Manchester United logo
Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Sunderland

Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Sunderland

Ruben Amorim can match Sir Alex Ferguson achievement, end 38-year streak in Man United vs. Sunderland

By , Senior Reporter
50 not out: How Amorim can match Fergie in Man United vs. Sunderland
© Action Plus / Imago
Ruben Amorim can achieve a feat that no Manchester United boss since Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Under-fire Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim can achieve a feat that no Red Devils boss since Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese has come under mounting pressure after overseeing a pitiful start to the 2025-26 season, as Man United enter the seventh gameweek of the campaign languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table with a mere seven points on the board.

Amorim has overseen just 19 wins from his 49 games in charge of the club in all competitions, giving him a measly points-per-game ratio of 1.35, while he suffered his 21st loss in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

The 40-year-old's future has naturally been the topic of mounting uncertainty amid Man United's alarming plight, but the Red Devils hierarchy are not thought to have any plans to sack him just yet.

Firing Amorim could cost Man United around £10m in compensation given that he is under contract until 2027, but the head coach has also affirmed that he will not resign from his post, which was an alleged fear in the Red Devils offices.

Amorim aiming to emulate Ferguson in Man United vs. Sunderland clash

Manchester United former manager Sir Alex Ferguson on October 18, 2024

Regardless of Amorim's future, the 40-year-old is guaranteed to take charge of Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Sunderland, which will be his 50th game as Man United manager.

Should Amorim mastermind a victory this weekend, he would become the first Red Devils senior men's manager to win their 50th match at the helm since the legendary Ferguson, who oversaw a triumph against Bury in 1987 during his half-century match.

Since 'Fergie' retired, none of his successors to last 50 games as Man United boss - David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag - also managed to claim a victory in that landmark match.

The quintet oversaw three draws and two defeats between them in their 50th games, but Amorim now has a prime opportunity to snap that 38-year streak at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, despite the gulf in stature between the two clubs, newly-promoted Sunderland are the form team heading into the encounter, having claimed a praiseworthy 11 points from a possible 18 to sit in the top half of the rankings.

Man United vs. Sunderland: Bruno Fernandes statistic shows Amorim must make desired change

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes pictured on August 24, 2025

Undoubtedly key to Man United's chances of a landmark victory for Amorim on Saturday will be captain and playmaker-in-chief Bruno Fernandes, who has been shoe-horned into a deeper role throughout the season so far.

Amorim has dropped Fernandes back in order to accommodate new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but the consensus is that such a move is inhibiting the Portugal international's creative talents.

However, Fernandes has still made more line-breaking passes leading to a shot than any other Premier League player this season (nine), and his record against newly-promoted teams also speaks for itself.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has had a direct hand in 11 goals in his last nine top-flight games against teams to have played in the Championship the season before, scoring five of his own and laying on six assists.

Amorim must therefore bite the bullet and return Fernandes to his favoured creative role, even if it means relegating one of Cunha or Mbeumo to the bench, where their fresh legs could prove devastating against tired Sunderland bodies late on.

ID:582961:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5600:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Alex Ferguson

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alex Ferguson David Moyes Jose Mourinho Louis van Gaal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ruben Amorim Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!