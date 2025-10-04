Ruben Amorim can achieve a feat that no Manchester United boss since Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Under-fire Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim can achieve a feat that no Red Devils boss since Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese has come under mounting pressure after overseeing a pitiful start to the 2025-26 season, as Man United enter the seventh gameweek of the campaign languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table with a mere seven points on the board.

Amorim has overseen just 19 wins from his 49 games in charge of the club in all competitions, giving him a measly points-per-game ratio of 1.35, while he suffered his 21st loss in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

The 40-year-old's future has naturally been the topic of mounting uncertainty amid Man United's alarming plight, but the Red Devils hierarchy are not thought to have any plans to sack him just yet.

Firing Amorim could cost Man United around £10m in compensation given that he is under contract until 2027, but the head coach has also affirmed that he will not resign from his post, which was an alleged fear in the Red Devils offices.

Amorim aiming to emulate Ferguson in Man United vs. Sunderland clash

Regardless of Amorim's future, the 40-year-old is guaranteed to take charge of Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Sunderland, which will be his 50th game as Man United manager.

Should Amorim mastermind a victory this weekend, he would become the first Red Devils senior men's manager to win their 50th match at the helm since the legendary Ferguson, who oversaw a triumph against Bury in 1987 during his half-century match.

Since 'Fergie' retired, none of his successors to last 50 games as Man United boss - David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag - also managed to claim a victory in that landmark match.

The quintet oversaw three draws and two defeats between them in their 50th games, but Amorim now has a prime opportunity to snap that 38-year streak at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, despite the gulf in stature between the two clubs, newly-promoted Sunderland are the form team heading into the encounter, having claimed a praiseworthy 11 points from a possible 18 to sit in the top half of the rankings.

Man United vs. Sunderland: Bruno Fernandes statistic shows Amorim must make desired change

Undoubtedly key to Man United's chances of a landmark victory for Amorim on Saturday will be captain and playmaker-in-chief Bruno Fernandes, who has been shoe-horned into a deeper role throughout the season so far.

Amorim has dropped Fernandes back in order to accommodate new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but the consensus is that such a move is inhibiting the Portugal international's creative talents.

However, Fernandes has still made more line-breaking passes leading to a shot than any other Premier League player this season (nine), and his record against newly-promoted teams also speaks for itself.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has had a direct hand in 11 goals in his last nine top-flight games against teams to have played in the Championship the season before, scoring five of his own and laying on six assists.

Amorim must therefore bite the bullet and return Fernandes to his favoured creative role, even if it means relegating one of Cunha or Mbeumo to the bench, where their fresh legs could prove devastating against tired Sunderland bodies late on.

