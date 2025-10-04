Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists he will not walk away from his job amid growing scrutiny surrounding his position in the hot seat.

Amorim is under growing pressure to keep his job after overseeing 19 wins, nine draws and 21 defeats following his appointment last November.

The Red Devils finished in 15th place under the Portuguese coach last season, and they are currently in 14th spot after mustering seven points from their opening six Premier League matches.

Man United have conceded 11 times in the Premier League this season, including three goals in last weekend's disappointing defeat to Brentford.

There is reportedly a possibility that Amorim will be sacked over the international break if his team lose to newly promoted Sunderland on Saturday.

Amorim rules out Man United resignation

Ahead of the home clash, Amorim issued a defiant response when asked whether he could take the decision out of the club's hands by walking away from the job.

"That is a decision of the board," Amorim told reporters. "I cannot do that.

"Sometimes I have that feeling, and losing is hard. It's so frustrating when you create the momentum, go to the next game, and something happens.

"That feeling sometimes hurts me a lot. Also, the players and especially the staff here. But that is not my decision. And I think it would be really hard to leave if I don't do everything to follow my career here."

Man United boss makes "impossible" admission

Despite his defiance, Amorim made a major admission in response to a question about whether there will come a point when he loses the club's backing, conceding that his position will become untenable if results and performances do not improve in the near future.

"I'm not concerned about that, and nobody here is naive," Amorim said. "We understand that we need results to continue the project.

"We will reach a point that is impossible for everyone because this is a very big club with a lot of sponsors, with two owners.

"So it's hard. That balance is really hard. So I'm not concerned about that.

"What I want is to see my team winning or losing playing the same way, and we are not doing that, in the simple things of playing football that anyone can do.

"So my biggest problem is [if] my players believe in you guys when they say the problem of our team is the system. I get crazy about that because I can see the team, I see this team playing in a different system.

"We need to play the same way with the same power, with the same intensity with the same focus. If you do that, the system doesn't matter."

Amorim will head into the must-win game without the services of Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui, although he will be able to call upon the returning Amad Diallo and Casemiro.