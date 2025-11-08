Manchester United suffer two injury problems during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, with Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko both forced off.

Maguire was holding his hamstring before Leny Yoro replaced him in the 72nd minute, while Sesko limped off the field late on, not long after Tottenham had levelled the scores.

Sesko's departure from the match saw Man United finish with 10 men, and it almost cost them a defeat, with Tottenham scoring a second through Richarlison in the 91st minute, but Matthijs de Ligt headed a late leveller for the 20-time English champions in a chaotic finish.

It has been a difficult start to his Man United career for Sesko, with the Slovenia international only finding the back of the net on two occasions since his arrival from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old is now seemingly facing a spell on the sidelines, although Man United will not be back in action until November 24 at home to Everton.

"We have to see, we think he has a problem but let's see. It's a little frustration, but also pride at the response of the players at the response to second goal of Tottenham," Amorim told TNT Sports when asked about a potential injury for Sesko in the latter stages of the contest.

"This is the tip of the iceberg, we are at the beginning of becoming a strong team, so we have a lot to do.

"During the game we felt like the three points were there to take home. But then with everything that happened, Harry Maguire and Casemiro coming off and conceding two goals... we scored again and it's a point.

"When you cannot win you don't lose, once again we did that. We have so much to grow as a team, because today was our day to win this game.

"We need to look at ourselves, we were not pressing with the same intensity, we felt comfortable but we need to understand that if we had more bravery we kill the game. But sometimes this happens, you have a better first half than second. We believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute."

De Ligt: 'We deserved more at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium'

De Ligt, meanwhile, told TNT Sports: "Luckily we got a point, I think we deserved more the way we played, I felt the second half we were a little tired. We didn't get the chance to get out of our half.

"Their first goal was a bit lucky, I'm a bit upset about that, but I'm proud of how the team fought back and got a point at a difficult stadium.

"Last year we lost against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham 1-0, but last week and today you see we have the fire in our bellies to fight and get a point.

"The season is long, drawing thee games is more important than losing. You saw today we are really dangerous, we have a lot of speed up front, we are really stable, we know our strengths and utilise them.

"Today we had more opportunities to get in behind them because they are vulnerable, we played a good game and I think we deserved a little more."

Man United are currently seventh in the Premier League table, picking up 18 points from their opening 11 matches of the campaign courtesy of a record of five wins, three draws and three defeats.

