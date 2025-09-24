Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek six of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The sixth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will begin on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester United heading to Brentford, as the Red Devils look to build on their win over Chelsea last time out.

Arguably the pick of this weekend's matches comes on Sunday afternoon, as Newcastle United prepare to welcome Arsenal, while the action will conclude on Monday night, with Everton hosting West Ham United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the sixth set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

BRENTFORD VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 12.30pm)

BRENTFORD

Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Casemiro (suspended)

Doubtful: Diogo Dalot (muscle)

LEEDS

Out: Lucas Perri (muscle)

Doubtful: Daniel James (knock), Wilfried Gnonto (calf), Jayden Bogle (ankle)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (shoulder)

CHELSEA VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Saturday, 3pm)

CHELSEA

Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Robert Sanchez (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Guiu (knock)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Maxim De Cuyper (knock)

MAN CITY

Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Abdukodir Khusanov (foot)

Doubtful: None

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)

PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Walter Benitez (finger), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: None

FOREST

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Reinildo (suspended), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock), Ben Davies (knee), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)

Doubtful: Andre (calf)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (personal), Youri Tielemans (calf), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Kevin (shoulder)

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. ARSENAL (Sunday, 4.30pm)

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Fabian Schar (head)

Doubtful: None

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (groin)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

EVERTON VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Monday, 8pm)

EVERTON

Out: None

Doubtful: Merlin Rohl (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

WEST HAM

Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended)

Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)

