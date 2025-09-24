The sixth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will begin on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester United heading to Brentford, as the Red Devils look to build on their win over Chelsea last time out.
Arguably the pick of this weekend's matches comes on Sunday afternoon, as Newcastle United prepare to welcome Arsenal, while the action will conclude on Monday night, with Everton hosting West Ham United.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the sixth set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.
BRENTFORD VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 12.30pm)
BRENTFORD
Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
MAN UNITED
Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Casemiro (suspended)
Doubtful: Diogo Dalot (muscle)
LEEDS UNITED VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Saturday, 3pm)
LEEDS
Out: Lucas Perri (muscle)
Doubtful: Daniel James (knock), Wilfried Gnonto (calf), Jayden Bogle (ankle)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)
Doubtful: Lewis Cook (shoulder)
CHELSEA VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Saturday, 3pm)
CHELSEA
Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Robert Sanchez (suspended)
Doubtful: Marc Guiu (knock)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)
Doubtful: Maxim De Cuyper (knock)
MANCHESTER CITY VS. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)
MAN CITY
Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Abdukodir Khusanov (foot)
Doubtful: None
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)
CRYSTAL PALACE VS. LIVERPOOL (Saturday, 3pm)
PALACE
Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Walter Benitez (finger), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL
Out: Hugo Ekitike (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (knee)
Doubtful: None
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. SUNDERLAND (Saturday, 5.30pm)
FOREST
Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)
Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Reinildo (suspended), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Saturday, 8pm)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)
Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock), Ben Davies (knee), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)
Doubtful: Andre (calf)
ASTON VILLA VS. FULHAM (Sunday, 2pm)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Ross Barkley (personal), Youri Tielemans (calf), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)
Doubtful: None
FULHAM
Out: None
Doubtful: Kevin (shoulder)
NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. ARSENAL (Sunday, 4.30pm)
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Fabian Schar (head)
Doubtful: None
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (groin)
Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (shoulder)
EVERTON VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Monday, 8pm)
EVERTON
Out: None
Doubtful: Merlin Rohl (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)
WEST HAM
Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended)
Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)
