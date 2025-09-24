Premier League GW6: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek six of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The sixth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will begin on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester United heading to Brentford, as the Red Devils look to build on their win over Chelsea last time out.

Arguably the pick of this weekend's matches comes on Sunday afternoon, as Newcastle United prepare to welcome Arsenal, while the action will conclude on Monday night, with Everton hosting West Ham United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the sixth set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.


BRENTFORD VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Manchester United's Casemiro pictured in September 2025

BRENTFORD

Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Casemiro (suspended)

Doubtful: Diogo Dalot (muscle)


LEEDS UNITED VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Saturday, 3pm)

Dan James of Leeds United on August 10, 2024

LEEDS

Out: Lucas Perri (muscle)

Doubtful: Daniel James (knock), Wilfried Gnonto (calf), Jayden Bogle (ankle)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (shoulder)


CHELSEA VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Saturday, 3pm)

Chelsea's Liam Delap pictured on July 4, 2025

CHELSEA

Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Robert Sanchez (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Guiu (knock)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Maxim De Cuyper (knock)


MANCHESTER CITY VS. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush on August 23, 2025

MAN CITY

Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Abdukodir Khusanov (foot)

Doubtful: None

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)


CRYSTAL PALACE VS. LIVERPOOL (Saturday, 3pm)

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike pictured on September 23, 2025

PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Walter Benitez (finger), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: None


NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. SUNDERLAND (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina claps the fans on February 1, 2025

FOREST

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Reinildo (suspended), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder)

Doubtful: None


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Saturday, 8pm)

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison pictured on May 1, 2025

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock), Ben Davies (knee), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)

Doubtful: Andre (calf)


ASTON VILLA VS. FULHAM (Sunday, 2pm)

Youri Tielemans for Aston Villa on May 3, 2025

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (personal), Youri Tielemans (calf), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Kevin (shoulder)


NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. ARSENAL (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on August 6, 2025

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Fabian Schar (head)

Doubtful: None

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (groin)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (shoulder)


EVERTON VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Monday, 8pm)

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring against Leicester City on February 27, 2025

EVERTON

Out: None

Doubtful: Merlin Rohl (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

WEST HAM

Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended)

Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)


PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK SIX: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Newcastle)

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (groin)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (shoulder)


ASTON VILLA (vs. Fulham)

Out: Ross Barkley (personal), Youri Tielemans (calf), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: None


BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Leeds)

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (shoulder)


BRENTFORD (vs. Man United)

Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)

Doubtful: None


BRIGHTON (vs. Chelsea)

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Maxim De Cuyper (knock)


BURNLEY (vs. Man City)

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)


CHELSEA (vs. Brighton)

Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Robert Sanchez (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Guiu (knock)


CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Walter Benitez (finger), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles)

Doubtful: None


EVERTON (vs. West Ham)

Out: None

Doubtful: Merlin Rohl (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)


FULHAM (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: None

Doubtful: Kevin (shoulder)


LEEDS (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: Lucas Perri (muscle)

Doubtful: Daniel James (knock), Wilfried Gnonto (calf), Jayden Bogle (ankle)


LIVERPOOL (vs. Palace)

Out: Hugo Ekitike (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: None


MANCHESTER CITY (vs. Burnley)

Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Abdukodir Khusanov (foot)

Doubtful: None


MANCHESTER UNITED (vs. Brentford)

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Casemiro (suspended)

Doubtful: Diogo Dalot (muscle)


NEWCASTLE UNITED (vs. Arsenal)

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Fabian Schar (head)

Doubtful: None


NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)


SUNDERLAND (vs. Forest)

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Reinildo (suspended), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder)

Doubtful: None


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Wolves)

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock), Ben Davies (knee), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)


WEST HAM UNITED (vs. Everton)

Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended)

Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)


WOLVES (vs. Tottenham)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)

Doubtful: Andre (calf)

