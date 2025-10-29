Tottenham Hotspur will host capital rivals Chelsea in the pick of the matches in gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
There are seven games on Saturday, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in action, while there are just two matches on Sunday and one on Monday, with the action concluding at the Stadium of Light, as surprise package Sunderland welcome Everton.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 10th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.
CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 3pm)
PALACE
Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)
Doubtful: Chris Richards (calf)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)
Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (knee), Yegor Yarmoliuk (groin)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)
FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle)
Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)
MAN UNITED
Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)
Doubtful: Harry Maguire (knock)
BURNLEY VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 3pm)
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: Lyle Foster (knock)
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee)
Doubtful: William Saliba (knock), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)
Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle)
LEEDS
Out: None
Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Gabriel Gudmundsson (back)
FULHAM VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Saturday, 3pm)
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Antonee Robinson (knee), Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Joachim Anderson (hamstring)
Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock), Raul Jimenez (groin), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)
Doubtful: None
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 5.30pm)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee), Archie Gray (calf)
Doubtful: None
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL VS. ASTON VILLA (Saturday, 8pm)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)
Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Alexander Isak (groin), Curtis Jones (groin)
VILLA
Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock)
Doubtful: Emiliano Buendia (ankle)
WEST HAM UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)
WEST HAM
Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)
Doubtful: Sven Botman (head)
MANCHESTER CITY VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Sunday, 4.30pm)
MAN CITY
Out: None
Doubtful: Rodri (thigh)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: None
Doubtful: Evanilson (calf)
SUNDERLAND VS. EVERTON (Monday, 8pm)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)
Doubtful: Omar Alderete (head)
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)
Doubtful: None
