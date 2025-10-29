Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur will host capital rivals Chelsea in the pick of the matches in gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

There are seven games on Saturday, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in action, while there are just two matches on Sunday and one on Monday, with the action concluding at the Stadium of Light, as surprise package Sunderland welcome Everton.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 10th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chris Richards (calf)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (knee), Yegor Yarmoliuk (groin)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (knock)

BURNLEY VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 3pm)

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Lyle Foster (knock)

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee)

Doubtful: William Saliba (knock), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle)

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Gabriel Gudmundsson (back)

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Antonee Robinson (knee), Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Joachim Anderson (hamstring)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock), Raul Jimenez (groin), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 5.30pm)

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: None

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL VS. ASTON VILLA (Saturday, 8pm)

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Alexander Isak (groin), Curtis Jones (groin)

VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: Emiliano Buendia (ankle)

WEST HAM

Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (head)

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: Rodri (thigh)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: None

Doubtful: Evanilson (calf)

SUNDERLAND VS. EVERTON (Monday, 8pm)

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (head)

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: None

