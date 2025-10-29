Premier League GW10: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By , Football Editor
Premier League GW10: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur will host capital rivals Chelsea in the pick of the matches in gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

There are seven games on Saturday, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in action, while there are just two matches on Sunday and one on Monday, with the action concluding at the Stadium of Light, as surprise package Sunderland welcome Everton.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 10th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.


CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 3pm)

Brentford's Aaron Hickey in action on September 29, 2023

PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chris Richards (calf)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (knee), Yegor Yarmoliuk (groin)


NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (knock)


BURNLEY VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 3pm)

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard goes down injured on October 4, 2025

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Lyle Foster (knock)

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee)

Doubtful: William Saliba (knock), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)


BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates on February 8, 2025

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle)

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Gabriel Gudmundsson (back)


FULHAM VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Saturday, 3pm)

Fulham's Emile Smith Rowe on August 24, 2025

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Antonee Robinson (knee), Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Joachim Anderson (hamstring)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock), Raul Jimenez (groin), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)

Doubtful: None


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison pictured on May 1, 2025

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: None

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: None


LIVERPOOL VS. ASTON VILLA (Saturday, 8pm)

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong pictured on August 15, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Alexander Isak (groin), Curtis Jones (groin)

VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: Emiliano Buendia (ankle)


WEST HAM UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)

Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United before his side's match against Tottenham Hotspur, on September 13, 2025

WEST HAM

Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (head)


MANCHESTER CITY VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Rodri of Manchester City in Champions League action on September 18, 2025

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: Rodri (thigh)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: None

Doubtful: Evanilson (calf)


SUNDERLAND VS. EVERTON (Monday, 8pm)

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates on April 12, 2025

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (head)

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: None


PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 10: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Burnley)

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee)

Doubtful: William Saliba (knock), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)


ASTON VILLA (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: Emiliano Buendia (ankle)


BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Man City)

Out: None

Doubtful: Evanilson (calf)


BRENTFORD (vs. Crystal Palace)

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (knee), Yegor Yarmoliuk (groin)


BRIGHTON (vs. Leeds)

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle)


BURNLEY (vs. Arsenal)

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Lyle Foster (knock)


CHELSEA (vs. Tottenham)

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: None


CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Brentford)

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chris Richards (calf)


EVERTON (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: None


FULHAM (vs. Wolves)

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Antonee Robinson (knee), Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Joachim Anderson (hamstring)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock), Raul Jimenez (groin), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh)


LEEDS (vs. Brighton)

Out: None

Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Gabriel Gudmundsson (back)


LIVERPOOL (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Alexander Isak (groin), Curtis Jones (groin)


MANCHESTER CITY (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: None

Doubtful: Rodri (thigh)


MANCHESTER UNITED (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (knock)


NEWCASTLE UNITED (vs. West Ham)

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (head)


NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Man United)

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)


SUNDERLAND (vs. Everton)

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (head)


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Chelsea)

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: None


WEST HAM UNITED (vs. Newcastle)

Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: None


WOLVES (vs. Fulham)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee)

Doubtful: None

ID:584635:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect15856:
Written by
Matt Law

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Manchester United Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City Leeds United Crystal Palace Brentford Nottingham Forest Burnley Brighton & Hove Albion Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa West Ham United Aston Villa Newcastle United Bournemouth Sunderland Everton Injury News Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!