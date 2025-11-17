Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko's knee injury "is not that serious", claims Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko's knee injury "is not that serious", according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, but it is still unclear how long exactly the Slovenian could be out.

Sesko limped off the field in the latter stages of Man United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break, and there were immediate concerns surrounding the summer arrival.

There was no awkward fall for the 22-year-old, but he appeared to jolt his knee after missing the opportunity to find the back of the net, with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven back to make a last-ditch challenge.

Sesko was not involved for Slovenia during the international break, but Man United are yet to issue an update on the striker.

According to Romano, the forward has escaped a serious injury, with fears over a potential ACL issue dispelled.

"[Benjamin] Sesko's injury is not that serious. It's not an ACL. It's not a very long injury," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

Sesko suffered a knee injury against Tottenham

Following the clash with Tottenham, Man United head coach Ruben Amorim told reporters: "That is not the biggest concern now [his form]. That happens, especially with a striker.

"I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because is the knee we never know."

Nine months to a year would be the general recovery time for an ACL injury, but Sesko's issue is not thought to be that serious, with Man United likely to have issued an update by now if that were the case.

A grade one knee injury could mean a week or so more on the sidelines, but a grade two knee problem might mean six weeks out in total, with the forward set to miss the remainder of the year if that is the verdict.

Sesko could be sidelined for the remainder of 2025

Amorim is expected to deliver an update on Sesko later this week, when he addresses the media ahead of Man United's return to Premier League action against Everton.

However, The Times recently reported that the striker was facing 'a few weeks' out.

Sesko is almost certain to miss out against Everton on November 24, while he is also likely to miss the Premier League matches with Crystal Palace (November 30), West Ham United (December 4) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (December 8).

Man United will then welcome Bournemouth on December 15, before playing three more times in the Premier League against Aston Villa (December 21), Newcastle United (December 26) and Wolves (December 30) before the end of the year.

It could be 2026 before Sesko is seen in a Man United shirt again, with the Red Devils beginning next year with a trip to Leeds United on January 4.