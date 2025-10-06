Manchester United hope that central defender Lisandro Martinez will be able to return to action before the end of 2025.

Martinez suffered a severe knee injury back in February, and he has returned to light training in recent weeks, but the centre-back is yet to rejoin full sessions with his teammates.

Man United have been reluctant to put a timeframe on a possible return for the 27-year-old, who has missed the team's last 33 matches in all competitions, but according to The Sun, the 20-time English champions are expecting him to be available for selection before the end of the year.

The report claims that a return after the November international break is possible, so he could be back in the fold for the contest with Everton on November 24.

Man United will end next month with a trip to Crystal Palace, while December will start with a home fixture against West Ham United, and he could return ahead of the busy festive period.

Man United have been missing Martinez since February

Martinez made the move to Man United from Ajax in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Red Devils on 91 occasions, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the process.

The Argentine has been a huge miss for head coach Ruben Amorim due to his suitability for a three-man defence, with Martinez the perfect fit for the left-sided role in the back three.

Amorim explained the importance of Martinez earlier this season, claiming that the Red Devils "need" the defender.

“It’s really important [seeing Martinez back on the grass], when you have that injury, there is a time when you recover a lot of things really fast, and then there is a boring part where it looks like you don’t go to the next step," said Amorim.

“We miss Licha a lot, especially in this moment. We miss his aggression, how aggressive he is in everything he does. I think we miss him, but he is always there, in every meeting, in every training, sometimes he stays to watch. I think we need Licha in this team.”

Which other Man United players are currently injured?

Noussair Mazraoui is Man United's only other first-team player currently on the treatment table, with the Morocco international missing the team's last two matches with an unspecified issue.

However, Mazraoui could be available for the trip to Liverpool after the October international break, so providing that no players pick up injuries representing their countries, Martinez could be the team's only absentee at Anfield.