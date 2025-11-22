Manchester United are handed a major injury scare ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Everton following a 'training-ground accident' for Matheus Cunha.

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker had been due to turn on the Christmas lights in Altrincham on Saturday alongside actor Sam Aston, who plays Chesney on Coronation Street.

However, a Facebook post from organisers Visit Altrincham revealed that Cunha would not be present "due to medical reasons", with the attacker having "had an accident in training".

Man United are yet to address the incident, so it is unclear whether the £62.5m summer arrival is a doubt for Monday's Premier League contest with Everton at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has been a vital player for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, making 11 appearances in all competitions, although he has only found the back of the net on one occasion.

Cunha suffers "accident in training" ahead of Everton clash

Cunha was in action for Brazil during the November international break, playing against Senegal and Tunisia, but he has already missed a match for Man United this season - the Manchester derby on September 14 - through injury.

Man United are already missing Benjamin Sesko due to a knee injury, with the striker not expected back until the end of the year, so Cunha's absence would be an even bigger blow for the Red Devils.

Should the South American be unavailable for selection on Monday, then it is likely that Mason Mount would join Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo in the final third of the field.

However, Joshua Zirkzee is also an option, with the Netherlands international, who continues to be linked with a January exit, desperate for his first Premier League start of the campaign.

Will Cunha miss the Everton clash?

Man United have not released a statement on Cunha, so it is very difficult at this stage to speculate whether the attacker will be available for selection against the Toffees.

An answer might not be clear until Monday, when the team news is announced, but there is concern surrounding the attacker, who has been vital to Man United's recent run of impressive form.

