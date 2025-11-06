Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says that there is "no change" to his team's injury situation ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Lisandro Martinez is back in full training after recovering from a serious knee injury, with the Argentina international potentially in line to make the squad against Spurs on Saturday.

Harry Maguire, meanwhile, returned to the bench against Nottingham Forest last weekend after recovering from a knock which forced him to miss out against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United have not suffered any fresh problems in training this week, meaning that Amorim could have a full squad available for the contest against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“No there’s no change. It’s one game every week and then a little bit of luck, because sometimes you have problems with players with knocks, it’s not something that is soft tissues," Amorim told reporters.

Tottenham vs. Man United: No injury concerns for Red Devils ahead of Spurs trip

"So you never know what is going to happen in the next training. If you play with intensity in training, something can happen but I think the big reason… of course, we try to do everything well, the big reason is one game every week.

"You can give one extra day to the players that you know could struggle in the next training [session]. I think that is the biggest reason.”

Man United's absence from Europe this season has allowed Amorim to spend more time on the training ground with his players, and the Red Devils will not play a non-Premier League game until their FA Cup challenge begins in January.

"It’s not the fact of seeing the positives. It’s using the positives. Any situation you have in life, you can look at it in a positive way, or in a bad way. If you ask me, do you prefer to be here with a cup and in the Champions League, more money, more players maybe, of course I would say yes," added Amorim.

"But you have the other side: you have more time to train, more time to know your players and more time to arrange everything: the connection between staff and to prepare the future.

"The future will be in European competition, so we just try to use the positive thing of not playing all the games during the week, so yes, I can see the positives.”

Man United bidding to avoid fifth straight loss to Tottenham

Man United will be aiming to snap a four-game losing streak against Tottenham when they tackle Thomas Frank's side in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Spurs won both Premier League matches between the two sides last term, while they also beat Man United in the EFL Cup and the final of the Europa League.

"We have different characteristics in our team but we also have a lot of players that played last year. So we are a better team, we play better, we understand the game better," Amorim told reporters.

"I think we are more confident. We reached that final confident that we could win because we were doing well in Europe, but in this moment we play with a different confidence.

"We managed better the moments of the game, but if you remember that game they had that [one] shot on the goal, they won the game. I expect a different game, that we can play better but also to have a little bit of luck to help us win the game.”

Man United are eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with sixth-placed Tottenham, with both sides sitting just two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

