Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to North London on Saturday afternoon to tackle Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last four matches, drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest last time out, and a strong run of form has seen them move into eighth spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Spurs, who are sixth in the division, level on 17 points with their opponents this weekend.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, but the centre-back has made excellent recent progress in his recovery, returning to first-team training last week.

The Argentina international was missing against Forest, but there is believed to be a small chance that the ex-Ajax defender could be in the squad for the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.

No Data Analysis info