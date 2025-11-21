Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five matches, and a strong run of form has seen them move into seventh spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Everton, who are 13th in England's top flight, boasting 15 points from 11 games.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Everton)

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, but the centre-back is now back in full training, and there is a chance that the Argentina international could be in the squad on Monday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko was forced off the field with a knee injury during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur last time out, and the summer arrival is facing "a few weeks" on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham last time out due to a thigh injury, and Amorim confirmed during his press conference that the experienced centre-back would miss the game against Everton.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Everton)

Mainoo missed out against Tottenham due to a knock, and the midfielder also did not train on Friday, but Amorim has revealed that the Englishman could make his return on Saturday, so there is a chance that the 20-year-old will be involved against Everton.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.

