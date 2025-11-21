[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 12
Nov 24, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Everton logo

Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Everton

Man United injury, suspension list vs. Everton: Benjamin Sesko, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire updates

Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five matches, and a strong run of form has seen them move into seventh spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Everton, who are 13th in England's top flight, boasting 15 points from 11 games.


Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Everton)

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, but the centre-back is now back in full training, and there is a chance that the Argentina international could be in the squad on Monday.


Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United during his side's match against Tottenham Hotspur, on November 8, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko was forced off the field with a knee injury during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur last time out, and the summer arrival is facing "a few weeks" on the sidelines.


Harry Maguire

Manchester United's Harry Maguire on November 8, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham last time out due to a thigh injury, and Amorim confirmed during his press conference that the experienced centre-back would miss the game against Everton.


Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo on September 27, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Everton)

Mainoo missed out against Tottenham due to a knock, and the midfielder also did not train on Friday, but Amorim has revealed that the Englishman could make his return on Saturday, so there is a chance that the 20-year-old will be involved against Everton.


MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.

