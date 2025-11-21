Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Monday night.
The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five matches, and a strong run of form has seen them move into seventh spot in the Premier League table.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Everton, who are 13th in England's top flight, boasting 15 points from 11 games.
Lisandro Martinez
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Everton)
Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, but the centre-back is now back in full training, and there is a chance that the Argentina international could be in the squad on Monday.
Harry Maguire
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Crystal Palace)
Maguire was forced off against Tottenham last time out due to a thigh injury, and Amorim confirmed during his press conference that the experienced centre-back would miss the game against Everton.
Kobbie Mainoo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Everton)
Mainoo missed out against Tottenham due to a knock, and the midfielder also did not train on Friday, but Amorim has revealed that the Englishman could make his return on Saturday, so there is a chance that the 20-year-old will be involved against Everton.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.