Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will be aiming to make it four straight wins in the Premier League when they head to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon to tackle Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 4-2 success over Brighton & Hove Albion, and a strong run of form has seen them move into sixth spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Forest, who are currently down in 18th spot in the division.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, but the centre-back has made excellent recent progress in his recovery, and there had seemingly been a small chance that the Argentina international could be back in the squad for the contest with Brighton last time out.

However, his absence was confirmed ahead of kickoff, as the defender is yet to return to full training with his teammates, so the ex-Ajax centre-back is still unavailable.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Forest)

Maguire was absent against Brighton last time out due to a minor issue, but there is a strong chance that the Englishman will be back in the squad for the clash with Forest.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.

