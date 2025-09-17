Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Chelsea on Saturday.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

Ruben Amorim's side have only picked up four points from their four league matches this season, which has left them down in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Chelsea, who are fifth in the division, four points off the leaders Liverpool.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, and while the centre-back is now back in light training on the grass, he will not be cleared to play for a while yet.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring (suspected)

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Cunha limped off the field against Burnley before the international break with a suspected hamstring issue; the Brazil international missed out against Man City, but there is a chance that he could be back in the fold against Chelsea.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Mount was substituted at the interval of the clash with Burnley, and the issue ruled the Englishman out of the Manchester derby, but there is a chance that he could be back for the clash against his former club.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Dalot withdrew from the Portugal squad during the September international break due to a muscular problem, which ruled him out against Man City, but he could yet be cleared to return to the squad against Chelsea.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for their Premier League clash with Chelsea.

